PRESS RELEASE

NAGRA CONNECT SECURES EUSKALTEL'S

4K ANDROID TV SET-TOP BOX DEPLOYMENT IN SPAIN

New 4K Android TV set-top box seamlessly integrates with NAGRA CONNECT and OpenTV Platform to deliver a range of new content packages

Launch marks the first Android TV Operator Tier deployment for NAGRA

Collaboration between Euskaltel, NAGRA and Technicolor enablesa secure Android TV ecosystem

CHESEAUX, Switzerland - December 11, 2017 - (NAGRA: https://dtv.nagra.com/), a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that its (NAGRA CONNECT: https://dtv.nagra.com/secure/casdrm) content protection solution for connected networks was deployed by Spanish cable TV provider (Euskaltel: http://www.euskaltel.com/CanalOnline/particulares/) to secure the operator's new Android TV-based 4K set-top boxes by (Technicolor: http://www.technicolor.com/). This new launch marks the first Android TV Operator Tier deployment for NAGRA.

The seamless integration of the NAGRA-secured set-top box with the operator's existing (OpenTV Platform: https://dtv.nagra.com/engaging/opentvsuite) backend gives Euskaltel the ability to bring a range of new content packages to its subscribers. They include premium 4K content with value-added features such as VOD, catch-up and start-over TV, cloud DVR and multiscreen TV secured by NAGRA CONNECT, the converged CAS/DRM solution for connected set-top boxes and televisions, supporting protection for broadcast, IPTV, operator OTT. Additionally, leveraging its forward-thinking investment in DOCSIS and Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) IP infrastructure, Euskaltel is now able to progressively transition its installed customer base to the new 4K Ultra HD Android environment.

"Consumer demand for high-quality content on multiple screens keeps growing and we're delighted to respond with this new offer for our subscribers," said Leticia Sánchez Berian, Director of Television Operations at Euskaltel. "By working with NAGRA and Technicolor, we were able to introduce a new 4K set-top box that allows us to take advantage of our existing OpenTV backend platform to deliver linear and on-demand premium content while also tapping into a rich Android TV video app ecosystem to deliver even more value to our customers."

"We have deployed secured Android multiscreen solutions for several years. By leveraging our expertise, along with our newest content protection technology for connected networks, our OpenTV Platform and secure OpenTV Player, we enable Euskaltel to deliver a complete and feature-rich experience to its consumers, and clearly be at the forefront of technical evolution in pay-TV cable market," said Thierry Legrand, Senior Vice President Sales EMEA at NAGRA. "This launch further demonstrates that, because they are designed for secure IP, cloud and data-centric environments, NAGRA's newest technologies in content protection and user experience can add significant value to an operator choosing the Android TV ecosystem."

"As Android TV gains traction with pay-TV operators worldwide, we are delighted to work with a trusted partner like NAGRA to deliver a secure and feature-rich solution to Euskaltel, based on our advanced 4K Ultra HD set-top box designs," stated Gaetan Delcroix, VP, OTT Product Management and Engineering at Technicolor Home Division. "NAGRA elegantly brings together the best of both the broadcast and broadband worlds to offer maximum flexibility in managing content security to operators."

About Euskaltel

Euskaltel is the leading telecommunications group in convergent offerings in northern Spain. The company has strong territorial ties and a well-founded commitment to the Basque Country, Galicia and Asturias, where it operates via Euskaltel, R and Telecable. The telecommunications group offers its services to a market of 6 million people, serving over 800,000 residential customers and companies. Euskaltel, R and Telecable are leaders in fibre optic (broadband, phones and Pay TV and convergent telecommunications services), with a solid customer base and complementary business models. As a mobile phone operator with its own 4G license in the Basque Country, Galicia and Asturias, it has the largest proprietary fibre optic network in place on the market.

About Technicolor Connected Home Division

Technicolor's Connected Home Division offers operators around the world a full range of set-top box offerings, along with professional services and a wide variety of software, conditional access and digital right management (DRM) solutions. Technicolor's set-top box portfolio ranges from SD or HD converters for digital and HDTV transition, to powerful premium 4K HDR and Ultra HD Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) and Smart Media Gateways. Technicolor's comprehensive portfolio of internet protocol (IP) set-top boxes enables network operators to offer their subscribers a tailored, personal and differentiated video experience by decoding, decrypting and displaying linear and OTT content.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, a digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company offers content providers and DTV service providers worldwide secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit (dtv.nagra.com: https://dtv.nagra.com/) for more information and follow us on Twitter at (@nagrakudelski: https://twitter.com/nagrakudelski?lang=en).

