SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814), a company specializing in ultrasound medical imaging, today announces its schedule for the publication of financial information for 2018.

Event Date * 2017 Full-Year Sales January 24, 2018 2017 Full-Year Results March 13, 2018 2018 First-Quarter Sales April 18, 2018 Annual General Meeting May 28, 2018 2018 First-Half Sales July 18, 2018 2018 First-Half Results September 11, 2018 2018 Third-Quarter Sales October 17, 2018

* Subject to modification. Press releases are published after market closes.

About SuperSonic Imagine

Founded in 2005 and based in Aix-en-Provence (France), SuperSonic Imagine is a company specializing in medical imaging. The company designs, develops and markets a revolutionary ultrasound system, Aixplorer, with an UltraFast platform that can acquire images 200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems. In addition to providing exceptional image quality, this unique technology is the foundation of several innovations which have changed the paradigm of ultrasound imaging: ShearWave Elastography (SWE), UltraFast Doppler and more recently Angio PL.U.S Planewave UltraSensitive Imaging. ShearWave Elastography allows physicians to visualize and analyze the stiffness of tissue in a real-time, reliable, reproducible and non-invasive manner. This criteria has become an important parameter in diagnosing potentially malignant tissue or other diseased tissue. As of today, over 300 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the value of SWE for the clinical management of patients with a wide range of diseases. UltraFast Doppler combines Color Flow Imaging and Pulsed Wave Doppler into one simple exam, providing physicians with exam results simultaneously and helping to increase patient throughput. The latest innovation, Angio PL.U.S, provides a new level of microvascular imaging through significantly improved color sensitivity and spatial resolution while maintaining exceptional 2D imaging. SuperSonic Imagine has been granted regulatory clearances for the commercialization of Aixplorer in key global markets. SuperSonic Imagine is a listed company since April 2014 on the Euronext, symbol SSI. For more information about SuperSonic Imagine, please go to www.supersonicimagine.com.

