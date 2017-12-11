Zurich to become the leading retail life insurer in Australia

Acquisition is earnings accretive from day one, and will increase return on equity, cash remittance targets and shareholder returns

Acquisition reinforces Zurich's strategy of focusing on capital-light protection and unit-linked business, expanding bancassurance capabilities and reducing volatility

Acquisition expected to be funded from internal resources and senior debt

Agreement includes long-term distribution arrangements with ANZ, one of Australia's leading banks

The transaction price comprises AUD 1 billion of upfront reinsurance commissions, expected to be paid subject to regulatory approval in May 2018 with the remaining balance paid on completion.

"ANZ's portfolio of non-traditional and profitable retail products fits well with Zurich's strategy to focus on capital-light protection and unit-linked business. Furthermore, it strengthens the Group's position in Asia Pacific, while building on our strong bank distribution capabilities," said Group Chief Executive Officer Mario Greco. "In addition, the existing portfolio provides a highly cash-generative business that will add to our cash remittances, increase our business operating profit after tax return on equity (BOPAT ROE) target by 50 basis points and support dividend growth beyond that implied by our existing plan."

The acquisition is expected to contribute to the Group's profitability from day one, generating strong cash flows which will support future dividend growth. The transaction will also increase the proportion of stable life protection-based earnings, reducing overall Group earnings volatility and increasing the proportion of life earnings remitted as cash back to the Group. In view of these earnings benefits, Zurich expects to raise its current BOPAT ROE target by 50 basis points by 2019. The transaction is also expected to increase the level of overall cash remittances over the 2017-2019 planning period by AUD 300 million (USD 225 million).

As part of the transaction, Zurich will enter into a 20-year distribution agreement with ANZ in Australia to distribute life insurance products through bank channels. Under this agreement, Zurich will have access to ANZ's 6 million customers which are served through the bank's more than 680 branches and over 2,300 ATMs, as well as digital distribution channels.

As a result of the transaction, Zurich will have an approximately 19 percent share of the Australian retail life insurance market, positioning it as the market's largest retail life insurer. It will also have around 6 percent of the group life market. The agreement complements Zurich's existing independent financial adviser (IFA) and bank distribution channels in Australia.

Jack Howell, Zurich's Chief Executive Officer for Asia Pacific, said, "Zurich has earmarked the Asia Pacific region to be a major engine of growth in distribution and service capabilities, building on our recent acquisitions of Macquarie's retail life insurance business and the Cover-More Group. Importantly, we are acquiring a profitable business with loyal customers and a track record of strong, stable cash flows."

On a pro-forma basis, the operations to be acquired reported net earned premiums for the 12 months ended September 30, 2017 of USD 1.1 billion and a net profit after tax of USD 142 million. The acquisition is expected to be funded through a mixture of Zurich's internal cash resources and senior debt, and is expected to reduce Zurich's capital position only modestly. The Group's overall capital position will continue to be very strong.



Further information

For further information on the agreement please see the attached (presentation: https://www.zurich.com/_/media/dbe/corporate/docs/investors/investor-presentation-zurich-to-acquire-australian-life-insurer.pdf).

There will be a conference call Q&A session for analysts and investors on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 starting at 13.00 CET. Media may listen in. Please dial-in to register 10 minutes prior to the start of the respective call.

Dial-in numbers

Europe +41 (0) 58 310 50 00

UK +44 (0) 207 107 0613

U.S. +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

( News release December 11, 2017 (151.5 KB/PDF): http://www.zurich.com/_/media/dbe/corporate/docs/news-releases/2017/2017-1211-01.pdf?la=en&hash=F5677DAD8D3BC82F173FC8C6C4C2C0B4A0818888)

(151.5 KB/PDF): http://www.zurich.com/_/media/dbe/corporate/docs/news-releases/2017/2017-1211-01.pdf?la=en&hash=F5677DAD8D3BC82F173FC8C6C4C2C0B4A0818888) ( Investor presentation Zurich to acquire the Life insurance business of ANZ (721.31 KB/PDF): http://www.zurich.com/_/media/dbe/corporate/docs/investors/investor-presentation-zurich-to-acquire-australian-life-insurer.pdf?la=en&hash=9C15ECD9DFA3740E96C194896F0E0BD559254F2E)

Media Relations

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd

Austrasse 46

8045 Zurich

Switzerland

8045 Zurich Switzerland (+41 44 625 21 00: tel:+41%2044%20625%2021%2000)

(media@zurich.com: mailto:media@zurich.com)

(@Zurich: https://twitter.com/zurich)

Investor Relations

Zurich Insurance Group

Austrasse 46

8045 Zurich

Switzerland

8045 Zurich Switzerland (+41 44 625 22 99: tel:+41%2044%20625%2022%2099)

(+41 44 625 36 18: fax:+41%2044%20625%2036%2018)

(investor.relations@zurich.com: mailto:investor.relations@zurich.com)

Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) is a leading multi-line insurer that serves its customers in global and local markets. With about 54,000 employees, it provides a wide range of property and casualty, and life insurance products and services in more than 210 countries and territories. Zurich's customers include individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. The Group is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1872. The holding company, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information about Zurich is available at (www.zurich.com: http://www.zurich.com/en).

Disclaimer and cautionary statement

Certain statements in this document are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd or the Zurich Insurance Group (the Group). Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Group's targeted profit, return on equity targets, expenses, pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting and claims results, as well as statements regarding the Group's understanding of general economic, financial and insurance market conditions and expected developments. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and plans and objectives of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd or the Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive factors, particularly in key markets; (ii) the risk of a global economic downturn, in the financial services industries in particular; (iii) performance of financial markets; (iv) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; (v) frequency, severity and development of insured claims events; (vi) mortality and morbidity experience; (vii) policy renewal and lapse rates; and (viii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may have a direct bearing on the results of operations of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd and its Group and on whether the targets will be achieved. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

All references to "Farmers Exchanges" mean Farmers Insurance Exchange, Fire Insurance Exchange, Truck Insurance Exchange and their subsidiaries and affiliates. The three Exchanges are California domiciled inter-insurance exchanges owned by their policyholders with governance oversight by their Boards of Governors. Farmers Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries are appointed as the attorneys-in-fact for the Farmers Exchanges and in that capacity provide certain non-claims administrative and management services to the Farmers Exchanges. Neither Farmers Group, Inc., nor its parent companies, Zurich Insurance Company Ltd and Zurich Insurance Group Ltd, have any ownership interest in the Farmers Exchanges. Financial information about the Farmers Exchanges is proprietary to the Farmers Exchanges, but is provided to support an understanding of the performance of Farmers Group, Inc. and Farmers Reinsurance Company.

It should be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of full year results.

Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.

This communication does not constitute an offer or an invitation for the sale or purchase of securities in any jurisdiction.

THIS COMMUNICATION DOES NOT CONTAIN AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES; SECURITIES MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION, AND ANY PUBLIC OFFERING OF SECURITIES TO BE MADE IN THE UNITED STATES WILL BE MADE BY MEANS OF A PROSPECTUS THAT MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE ISSUER AND THAT WILL CONTAIN DETAILED INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY AND MANAGEMENT, AS WELL AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.