SALEM, NH -- (Marketwired) -- 12/11/17 -- ProPhotonix Limited (OTC PINK: STKR) (AIM: PPIX)

ProPhotonix Announces Director/PDMR Dealings and Issue of Equity

(Salem, New Hampshire, December 11, 2017) ProPhotonix Limited (OTC: STKR and London Stock Exchange - AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, announces that application has been made for in aggregate 1,050,000 new common shares of $0.001 in the Company ("New Shares") to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") following the exercise of options and warrants as listed below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Percentage of Position New Shares Exercise Enlarged enlarged share price shareholding capital ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Philip Feeley CFO 1,050,000 $0.03883 1,453,503 1.58% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 91,875,402 common shares, with voting rights. The Company does not hold any common shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of common shares in the Company with voting rights will be 91,875,402. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact: ProPhotonix Limited Tel: +1 603 893 8778 Tim Losik, President & CEO ir@prophotonix.com Cantor Fitzgerald Europe Tel: +44 (0)207 894 7000 (Nominated Adviser and Broker) Andrew Craig Richard Salmond

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly Opnext), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Philip Feeley ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Reason for the notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status PDMR ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification /Amendment INITITAL NOTIFICATION ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name PROPHOTONIX LIMITED ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI 213800HRNS6E2XP4A909 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial Common shares of US$0.001 each instrument, type of instrument USU743121142 Identification code ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) ------------------------- Price(s) Volume(s) ------------------------- $0.03883 1,050,000 ------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 11 December 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE (XLON) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

