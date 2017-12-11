Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Food Thickeners Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the agro commodities and raw materials industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of food thickeners and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171211005526/en/

Global Food Thickeners Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The widening nature of food thickening applications and their ability to perform essential functions such as protein stabilization, thickening, gelling, emulsification, and texture modification of convenience and processed food products have increased the potential of their adoption in food and beverage products," said SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "Also, plant-based sources such as vegetable gums experience a higher acceptance due to their cost-effectiveness, high nutritional value, and high rate of adoption by vegan and non-vegan population-based markets," added Kowshik.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Food Thickeners Market:

Widening scope and application of multi-functional food thickeners.

The transition from modified starches to clean-label friendly formulations.

The rise in the adoption of vegan-based thickeners to cater to vegan diet and lifestyle.

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Widening scope and application of multi-functional food thickeners:

The rise in demand for healthy food formulations from the end-consumer market has increased the adoption of functional food thickeners by CPG manufacturers. These thickeners are being adopted in food and beverage products for additional functions such as fiber fortification and sugar replacement. Moreover, the use of multi-functional food thickening agents enables buyers to target the growing health-conscious end-consumers with unique low-fat food and beverages.

The transition from modified starches to clean-label friendly formulations:

There is a rise in the adoption of clean-label formulations due to the increase in demand by end-consumers for products formulated by natural and recognizable ingredients. This demand by the end-consumers provides food technologists the incentive to develop new and improved clean-label formulations that enhance the product quality, taste, and texture. Also, the buyers in this market prefer to collaborate with food thickening agent providers to develop best possible solutions to replace modified starches with label-friendly formulations.

The rise in the adoption of vegan-based thickeners to cater to vegan diet and lifestyle:

There is a high demand for vegan and natural food thickeners among the processed food manufacturers. These thickeners include seaweed-based thickening agents such as carrageenan and agar. The end-user segments consist of the food and beverage sector, manufacturers of bakery products, confectionaries, and processed foods which use vegan-based thickeners to ensure that they expand their TG to cater to the needs of end-consumers that are transitioning toward a vegan diet and lifestyle.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now.

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Vitamins Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Rice Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Molasses Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Soybean Oil Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Beef Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171211005526/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com