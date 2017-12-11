BRUSSELS, Belgium, 2017-12-11 22:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco-Alcore S.a.r.l. today announced it will again raise prices by a further €50 per tonne on all recycled paperboard grades sold in the Company's Central European regions. The price change is effective with shipments on or after the 1st January 2018.



"The continued strong demand for core board across Europe, along with expectations that already elevated raw material and energy prices will continue to rise into the New Year, leave us little choice but to implement this increase," said Phil Woolley, Director - Paper Europe.



Sonoco-Alcore S.a.r.l. is wholly-owned by Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and operates 29 tubes and cores plants and four paperboard mills in Europe.



Contact: Roger Schrum +843/339-6018 roger.schrum@sonoco.com