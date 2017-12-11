NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - December 11, 2017) - B&H continues to offer outstanding savings and deals this holiday season, most recently with its new Save-More-Green Monday campaign.

Canon Lenses Savings Up-To $300.00 savings:

Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8 II USM Lens

The Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L II USM Lens, a high performance, water-resistant, ultra wide-angle L-series zoom lens. An f/2.8 maximum aperture is effective in low light situations and offers shallow depth of field focus control. The optical design has been improved to offer better edge-to-edge image quality. In addition, it features 3 high-precision aspherical lens elements, each of a different type: ground, replica and GMo. Its ultrasonic motor (USM) and improved AF algorithms will help the lens to focus faster and quieter. Precise manual focus is supported even in One Shot AF mode and a truly round aperture results in pleasing background blur.

Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM Lens

The Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM Lens is the L-series version of Canon's popular 100mm Macro lens. As an L-series lens it offers the utmost in optical construction, including ultra-low dispersion lens elements and moisture and dustproof seal structure on the barrel. Its 100mm focal length is effective for portraiture and other telephoto applications and as a macro lens with 1:1 magnification and a 12" minimum focus distance, it is ideal for life-size close-up imaging.

Sony Cameras and Lenses Savings of Up-To $500.00

Sony Alpha a6500 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm and 55-210mm Lenses Kit

Start your image making journey with the tools to capture a wide range of subjects by picking up this Sony Alpha a6500 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm and 55-210mm Lenses Kit from B&H. It bundles the 24MP and UHD 4K shooting camera with the E PZ 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS and E 55-210mm f/4.5-6.3 OSS lenses to provide wide angle to equivalent telephoto zoom ranges of 24-75mm and 82.5-315mm, respectively.

Sony Alpha a6300 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm and 55-210mm Lenses and Free Accessory Kit

Comprising the essential components needed to begin shooting, the Sony Alpha a6300 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm and 55-210mm Lenses and Free Accessory Kit from B&H bundles the versatile camera body with a pair of zoom lenses, a 64GB SDHC memory card, a spare rechargeable lithium-ion battery, and a protective shoulder bag.

