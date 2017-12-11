Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Navient Corporation (NAVI) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before December 15

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2017 / Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) securities between February 25, 2016 and October 4, 2017 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until December 15, 2017 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On October 4, 2017, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office filed a lawsuit alleging that Navient deceived student loan borrowers to boost profit. According to Pennsylvania Attorney General, Josh Shapiro, "The scheme costs billions of dollars that's been taken out of the pockets of students."

Following this news, shares of Navient fell $2.10 per share, or over 14%, to close at $12.60 per share on October 5, 2017.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Navient securities and suffered a loss, continue to hold shares purchased prior to the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Navient Corporation lawsuit, please go to http://www.bespc.com/navient. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

