VALLOUREC: VALLOUREC: Vallourec is considering divesting its "Drilling Products" business

Vallourec is considering divesting its "Drilling Products" business

Boulogne-Billancourt, December 11, 2017 - Vallourec, world leader in premium tubular solutions, today announces that, after negotiations run with the US oil services company National Oilwell Varco (NOV), it has received a binding offer for the purchase of Vallourec Drilling Products business, for a total cash amount of US$63 million.

This offer covers all of Vallourec's industrial activities related to Vallourec Drilling Products in North America, in the Middle East, in the Netherlands, and in France (one plant in Aulnoye-Aymeries, Hauts de France).

The French "Drilling Products" sites in Cosne sur Loire (Bourgogne-Franche Comté) and in Tarbes (Occitanie) would undergo an independent divestment process at the same time.

Vallourec Drilling Products, with an overall workforce of around 600 employees, offers a wide range of products including drill pipes, drilling accessories and other tubular products.

NOV is a US company and leading provider of oil services with a global presence, offering the technology, equipment and services needed for drilling, oil and gas well completion, and hydrocarbon production.

This project further supports Vallourec's Transformation Plan aiming at strengthening its competitiveness on its strategic markets. In accordance with the applicable regulations, this project is conditional upon the approval of governance structures and consultation with the relevant staff representative bodies.

