TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/11/17 -- Kernwood Limited reported pursuant to the "Early Warning Requirements" of Ontario's securities laws that it purchased 412,100 common shares (the "Shares") of Black Diamond Group Ltd. ("Black Diamond") on December 11, 2017 in normal course transactions on the Toronto Stock Exchange with the result that Kernwood, together with its shareholders and related family members, collectively own 8,278,500 shares of Black Diamond representing approximately 14.941% of the total outstanding Shares. The 412,100 Shares were purchased at an average of $2.2153 per Share, for an aggregate of $912,925.

Kernwood is a private holding company that invests in securities of private and public companies.

The acquisition of the Black Diamond Shares by Kernwood was undertaken for investment purposes. Kernwood does not have any current plans or future intentions to buy or sell further Shares, to solicit proxies or to otherwise participate in any significant transaction involving Black Diamond. Kernwood intends to review its investment on a continuing basis and may engage in discussions with management of Black Diamond concerning its business and future plans. Depending on various factors, Kernwood may in the future purchase or sell securities or engage in other activities relating to Black Diamond.

Kernwood's head office is located at 75 Wellington St. W., TD South Tower, Suite 605, P.O. Box 346, TD Centre, Toronto, Ontario M5K 1K7.

Kernwood will be filing an Early Warning Report under Black Diamond's profile on SEDAR and copies of the report may be obtained at www.SEDAR.com or from Kernwood by contacting Edward Kernaghan at (416) 502-2074.

Contacts:

Edward Kernaghan

(416) 502-2074



