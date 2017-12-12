Media Release

Basel, December 12, 2017

Dufry successfully extends contract for its downtown retail operation

in Macau for 7 years

Dufry has successfully extended its contract with the Sands China Group, for its prestigious Atrium store in the Macau Venetian luxury hotel and casino resort. Based on the new contract, Dufry will manage the 2,000 m2 store through to the end of 2024.

Following the successful concession renewal for its store in Shoppes At Venetian, Sands Shoppes on the Cotai strip, Dufry has unveiled its plans for a full store refurbishment. The remodeled store will feature an improved layout and introduce many exciting new brands to the millions of people that visit the resort each year. The Venetian resort is the most visited casino resort in the Sands portfolio of five resorts in Macau, which in total recorded 74 million visitors in 2016.

The Atrium is the largest multi category shop in the Macau Venetian and has been operated by Dufry since the resort opened in 2007. Work has already begun on this prestigious retail development and is due to be fully completed by mid 2018.

The new store will deliver a 'worldclass' shopping experience for customers, particularly the large number of Chinese and international visitors, with an improved layout and stronger commercial offer. The main focus will be on fragrance and cosmetics, supported by other key categories including fashion accessories, luxury products, foods and confectionery.

The beauty area will dominate the store space and several iconic new brands will be introduced including Jo Malone London, Tom Ford, Giorgio Armani and La Prairie. Other categories will be similarly revitalized with the addition of exciting new brands and more defined 'zones' within the store space.

'Sense of place' is a key element in any Dufry store and this will be particularly evident in the food category, where the design details will reflect elements of Venetian style and architecture. Local specialities will be offered alongside the more expected international brands, enabling customers to take an authentic taste of Macau away with them.

Speaking about the redevelopment, Andrea Belardini, Division CEO Asia, Middle East and Australia said, "We are delighted that we have been able to renew our contract for The Atrium. The extensive redevelopment of this store fits perfectly Dufry's ongoing commitment to the generation of growth in Asia, following on from the successful opening in 2016 of our 2,600 m2 Temptation store in Macau's Parisian Resort. Recently, the marketing cooperation with Sands China Group has been elevated to reach even more visitors in Macau. Working together in both traditional and digital marketing is a key success factor in driving more potential customers to the store. We would like to take this opportunity to extend our sincere thanks to our partners in the Sands China Group with whom we enjoy a strong and collaborative relationship. We look forward to working with them over the coming months to take the shopping experience at The Venetian to the next level."

For further information please contact:

Renzo Radice Rafael Duarte Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Global Investor Relations Phone: +41 61 266 44 19 Phone: +41 61 266 45 77 (renzo.radice@dufry.com: mailto:renzo.radice@dufry.com) (rafael.duarte@dufry.com: mailto:rafael.duarte@dufry.com) Sara Lizi Karen Sharpes Investor Relations Americas & Communications Div. 4 Global Media & Events Phone: +55 21 2157 9901 Phone: +44 0 208 624 4326 (sara.lizi@br.dufry.com: mailto:sara.lizi@br.dufry.com) (karen.sharpes@dufry.com: mailto:karen.sharpes@dufry.com)

