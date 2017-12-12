Feintool International Holding AG / Ad-hoc release: Feintool with new CEO . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Knut Zimmer takes over the CEO position of the technology company Feintool.

The Board of Directors of Feintool International Holding AG will entrust Knut Zimmer with the position of CEO on January 1, 2018. Like his predecessor, the 54-year-old will run the high volume parts production of the System Parts segment and handle the responsibilities of CEO at the same time. As of January 1, 2018, the previous CEO Bruno Malinek will take on an advisory role at Mubea, the group of companies of former major shareholder Thomas Muhr, who sold his Feintool stake in 2017.

In 2012 Knut Zimmer joined Feintool in connection with the acquisition of Herzing + Schroth GmbH u. Co. KG (today Feintool System Parts Obertshausen GmbH). After completing the integration, he successfully led the Forming Europe division, which was newly created after the acquisition. In addition, Knut Zimmer has been responsible for the entire European parts business of the Feintool Group since 2017.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Alexander von Witzleben continues: "With Knut Zimmer, we are convinced that we have found the ideal person for the top of our company mastering coming challenges. Following the quickly completed integration of Herzing + Schroth GmbH, he has been successfully assuming additional responsibilities within the Feintool Group on an ongoing basis. He succeeds Bruno Malinek, who held two-and-a-half years of senior positions, most recently that of the CEO, within the Feintool Group and now moves to the company of our former major shareholder. During this time, Feintool achieved record sales and results. The Board thanks him for the work and wishes him all the best for the future."

Feintool in brief

Feintool is an internationally active technology and market leader in the field of fineblanking This technology is distinguished by cost-effectiveness, quality and productivity.

As an innovation driver, Feintool consistently pushes the boundaries of fineblanking and develops smart solutions for its customers' ideas with two possibilities: On the one hand, our fineblanking systems and innovative tools and, on the other hand, the complete production of precise fineblanking and formed components in high volumes for demanding industrial applications.

Feintool covers the entire process chain. The processes used by Feintool support the trends in the automobile industry. Thus, Feintool is a project and development partner in the field of lightweight construction, different module types, and alternative drive concepts, such as hybrid and electric. The company founded in 1959 and headquartered in Lyss, Switzerland, has its own production plants and technology centers in Europe, the United States, China and Japan so it is always near its customers. Around 2,400 employees and nearly 60 trainees work worldwide on new solutions and create key advantages for Feintool's customers.

