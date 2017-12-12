INGENICO: GAMIVO Powers Up Online Payments with Ingenico

Press Release Amsterdam, 12 December 2017

GAMIVO Powers Up Online Payments with Ingenico

Ingenico Group (http://www.ingenico.com/), the global leader in seamless payment, today announced that GAMIVO (https://www.gamivo.com/), an online marketplace for video games, will consolidate online payments with Ingenico as it accelerates its growth and expands into new markets. By connecting to Ingenico's Full Service online payment platform, GAMIVO can now accept a wide selection of payment cards and local alternative payment methods, and create a highly localized payment experience for customers wherever they are from.

GAMIVO is a revolutionary global marketplace for digital products run by gamers for gamers. Consumers can browse through different games for all leading distribution platforms, offered by hundreds of merchants, and stay protected while making their purchase. As the number of consumers shopping on its marketplace grows, it has become increasingly important to GAMIVO to provide a reliable payment experience that instils trust and encourages return visits. Ingenico processes payments for many of the world's biggest gaming companies, and brings years of experience in helping these companies grow through payment optimization.

GAMIVO's customers come from all over the world. In order to continue to grow while providing a great user experience, the company wanted to make sure it enabled familiar and localized payment options. With Ingenico, consumers can pay using their preferred payment method, in the currency of their choice.

"Ingenico is a well-known name in the video game industry. Their experience gives them a thorough understanding of the specific requirements that a company like ours has when it comes to payments," said Aleksander Pinkowski at GAMIVO. "In today's competitive market providing a seamless and reliable purchasing experience is very important, because it increases conversion and encourages return purchases. With Ingenico, we have the partner we need to continue our global expansion."

"GAMIVO connects gamers from all over the world to the best games and online entertainment, providing choice and competitive pricing all in one easy-to-use platform. They are disrupting their industry with innovative technology and a strong focus on service", said Gabriel de Montessus, VP Retail Global Product and Marketing for Ingenico Group. "By working with Ingenico Group, GAMIVO is able to offer its customers a localized and seamless payment experience to match the company's vision for a great overall customer service."

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

www.ingenico.com (http://www.ingenico.com) twitter.com/ingenico (http://twitter.com/ingenico/)

