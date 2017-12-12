Charging time and safety enhanced by Dialog's SmartDefender and other advanced charging technologies

Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, and low power connectivity technology, today announced that Dialog's RapidCharge chipset enabling the SuperCharge protocol was selected for the new HUAWEI Mate 10, HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro and Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 10 smartphone adapters. As fast charging smartphone adoption accelerates, this represents another significant milestone in the company's AC/DC power conversion leadership as Dialog continues to maintain a market share above 60%.

HUAWEI recently launched their impressive Mate 10 series with breakthrough AI devices that combine innovative hardware and software. The Kirin 970 chipset and EMUI 8.0 is the world's first AI processor for smartphones with a dedicated Neural Network Processing Unit (NPU). All HUAWEI Mate 10 series sport the New Leica Dual Camera with SUMMILUX-H lenses, with both featuring an aperture of f/1.6, and intelligent photography including AI-powered Real-Time Scene and Object Recognition and AI-powered Bokeh Effect.

With an all-new HUAWEI FullView Display, the HUAWEI Mate 10 features a stunning 5.9-inch screen with a 16:9 display, barely-there-bezel and HDR10 to support vivid colors. The 6-inch HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro features an 18:9 OLED display, high screen-to-body ratio and HDR10 for dynamic video viewing. The HUAWEI Mate 10 series pack a 4000 mAh high-density battery featuring a smart battery management system that understands user behavior and intelligently allocates resources to maximize battery life. It also supports 4.5 V 5 A low-voltage HUAWEI SuperCharge technology, powering the device from one percent to 58 percent in 30 minutes.(1) Additionally, HUAWEI SuperCharge is the world's first fast charging technology to receive TÜV Fast-Charge Safety Certification, ensuring safe end-to-end charging.

"Our chipset gives consumers the chance to do away with lengthy charge times, taking smartphone charging speed to unprecedented levels, without compromising safety," said Davin Lee, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Power Conversion Business Group, Dialog Semiconductor. "We are extremely pleased to have been chosen by Huawei for their flagship HUAWEI Mate 10 and HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro phone adapters."

Dialog's iW631 RapidCharge interface IC resides on the secondary side of the AC/DC charger power supply and works with the iW1780H PrimAccurate primary-side digital AC/DC power supply controller. The iW1780H uses a unique secondary-to-primary digital communication link signal and built-in decoder to receive all rapid charge commands and then dynamically scales the output voltage regulation and output current limit of the adapter to deliver the required power. This approach eliminates discrete components, reduces cost and significantly simplifies charger designs. Current sensing is performed by the iW1780H on the primary side, eliminating the need for a secondary-side current sense resistor for an inherently high efficiency solution.

The iW671 synchronous rectifier further boosts the efficiency close to 90%, facilitating the high power density required for the small form adapters. The chipset (iW631, iW1780H & iW671) provides significant protection features for the smartphone's charging system, including Dialog's proprietary SmartDefender advanced hiccup technology that addresses soft short circuits, helping to prevent excessive heat build-up and damage to charger cables and connectors for safer, more reliable rapid charging. Additionally, automatic AC un-plug detection protects the smartphone battery from high voltage damage if the charger is unplugged, then re-plugged in to the mains with the charging cable still connected.

(1) Based on Huawei laboratory testing results. In the test, the device was charged from 1 percent battery with the display off, through the HUAWEI SuperCharge charger and cable, in an environment with a 4G network, 25 C temperature, and relative humidity of 45-80 percent.

