Sampo Oyj: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 December 2017 at 9:45 am

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has yesterday received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act. According to the notification the number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned by Capital Income Builder (CIB) decreased on 8 December 2017 to under five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total voting rights. The number of shares remained above five (5) per cent of total number of Sampo plc's A shares.

CIB is a mutual fund registered in the United States under Investment Company Act of 1940. CIB is the legal owner of shares in Sampo plc. CIB has delegated proxy voting authority to its investment adviser, Capital Research and Management Company (CRMC), a 100 per cent owned subsidiary of the Capital Group Companies, Inc. (CGC). The notification submitted on behalf of The Capital Group Companies, Inc. dated 3 September 2012 included CIB's holdings.

Sampo's share capital comprises 560,000,000 shares, of which 558,800,000 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 564,800,000.

Total positions of Capital Income Builder (CIB) and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.02% of shares



4.98% of voting rights N.A.



N.A. 5.02% of shares



4.98% of voting rights Positions of previous notification (if applicable)



5.10% of shares



5.06% of voting rights N.A.



N.A. 5.10% of shares



5.06% of voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009003305 28,130,574 shares and voting rights

N.A. 5.02% of shares and 4.98% of voting rights SUBTOTAL A 28,130,574 shares and voting rights

5.02% of shares and 4.98%% of voting rights



SAMPO PLC

Maria Silander

Communications Manager

tel. +358 10 516 0031

