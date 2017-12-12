Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-12-12 08:54 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energija, UAB, (hereinafter - the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žveju str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 300 000 000 EUR; ISIN code XS1646530565.



The Board of NT Valdos, UAB (hereinafter - NT Valdos) owned by the Company has approbated the terms and conditions for the legal unbundling and launched its transport operation separation process. On the basis of the announced terms of the separation, the transportation operations will be transferred to a new company UAB Transporto Valdymas to be set up after the separation. 100 % of the newly established company will be held by Lietuvos Energija, UAB. The new company is scheduled to be established in January 2018.



Lietuvos Energija, UAB, as a shareholder of the company, passed a decision to approve the preparation of the separation terms of NT Valdos on 27 November 2017. Further, the decision of Lietuvos Energija, UAB was endorsed by its shareholder - the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania.



Following the separation process, NT Valdos will continue providing the immovable property maintenance and rent services, whereas the new company UAB Transporto Valdymas will take over the assets, obligations, contractual and other liabilities related to the transportation operations, as well as other rights and obligations. The separation will have no effect upon the customers of NT Valdos, while the existing obligations will be continued.



