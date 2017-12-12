Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2017) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that it has been commissioned by one of the most powerful media conglomerates in the world to execute a project using YDreams Global's Augmented Reality technology. YDreams Global is bonded by contract not to publicly reveal the name of the company at this time.

"We are very privileged and proud to be chosen for this project by one of the most recognizable and globally loved brands. Our client is one of the leading media and technology companies in the world and we are honored to be working with them. We admire them and we hope that this first project represents the beginning of a long path of ventures with them," stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.

The new project will be delivered later this month and the Company will be able to share more details at that time.

On November 9, 2017, YDreams Global announced the creation of a new blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency division.

On October 5, 2017, YDreams Global was commissioned by Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM-NASDAQ) to create and design a project for them for Futurecom 2017.

On September 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced it was commissioned by Octagon to create a project for the NBA.

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

