Three-year, multimillion euro IoT global connectivity deal

Cargotec will benefit from better collaboration, predictive maintenance

Orange Business Services and Cargotec have signed a three-year, multimillion euro agreement for worldwide IoT connectivity that helps Cargotec keep goods moving efficiently and safely. Cargotec, with headquarters in Finland, is a leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions. Cargo traffic is one of the vital services that helps keep our global society up and running. Millions of items, from raw materials to consumer products, are transported locally and between countries around the clock.

Cargo traffic is one of the vital services that helps keep our global society up and running. (Photo: Cargotec)

Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are leading players in their fields, and they have a unique position to optimize global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Kalmar offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services that are used in ports, terminals, distribution centers and various industries. Hiab provides on-road load handling solutions to customers operating in the land transport and delivery industries, while MacGregor offers solutions and services for marine cargo and offshore load handling.

Cargotec aims to become the global leader in intelligent cargo handling. This requires connectivity during every stage of its customers' lifecycles. The IoT connectivity solution from Orange will integrate intelligence into the machinery to provide better collaboration for daily operations, monitor and maintain equipment to enable the highest possible uptime and react remotely before problems arise. It will also help Cargotec develop insightful data-driven services.

The Orange IoT connectivity service provides tangible business benefits for Cargotec, enabling new digital services and delivering a much higher degree of operational efficiency, both internally and further down the value chain at the customer level. These include: seamless IoT SIM card ordering, simple activation and tracking through a dedicated portal; one price per IoT SIM card regardless of location; and scalable connectivity reaching 220 countries and territories.

"A reliable IoT communications infrastructure, global presence, with local support everywhere in the world, and an attractive business model are vital for us to become the leader in intelligent cargo handling. We chose Orange Business Services for these reasons," says Soili Mäkinen, CIO, Cargotec.

"Cargotec is determined to grow its business through strong customer focus and improved IoT services that are vital in its development. We are very happy to have been selected as their provider of choice and to help enable their ambitions to lead and transform the cargo handling business globally," says Fabrice de Windt, senior vice president, Europe, Orange Business Services.

Orange already supports over 14 million connected devices through its Datavenue IoT and data analytics solution across a variety of sectors, including automotive and transport, smart cities, industry and manufacturing and daily life (smart home, healthcare and wearables).

About Cargotec

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2016 totalled approximately EUR 3.5 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services, the B2B branch of the Orange Group, and its 21,000 employees, is focused on supporting the digital transformation of multinational enterprises and French SMEs across five continents. Orange Business Services is not only an infrastructure operator, but also a technology integrator and a value-added service provider. It offers companies digital solutions that help foster collaboration within their teams (collaborative workspaces and mobile workspaces), better serve their customers (enriched customer relations and business innovation), and support their projects (enriched connectivity, flexible IT and cyberdefense). The integrated technologies that Orange Business Services offer range from Software Defined Networks (SDN/NFV), Big Data and IoT, to cloud computing, unified communications and collaboration, as well as cybersecurity. Orange Business Services customers include over 3,000 renowned multinational corporations at an international level and over two million professionals, companies and local communities in France.

Learn more at www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with annual sales of 40.9 billion euros in 2016 and 269 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2017. Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

