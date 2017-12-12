Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2017-12-12 / 09:30 *Leipzig / Eschborn, 12.12.2017 -* publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) has profitably sold the 41,000 m2 Landmark property LG Tower in the Alfred-Herrhausen-Allee, Eschborn near Frankfurt am Main. publity acquired the object in 2015 as its 548th management portfolio property, and has since been able to significantly improve its occupancy rate. The successful sale means the company has again been able to profit from the value-enhancing development of its asset management. Erected in 2002, the building sits on an 11,775 m2 plot, has 23 floors with two wings, 12 lifts, 906 parking spaces and offers flexibility with regard to use of the premises. As such, the office complex is well suited as a single or multi-tenant object. Recognised as one of the most dynamic office locations in Germany, Eschborn also offers a very good transport infrastructure with excellent access to Frankfurt city centre and Frankfurt Airport. Numerous well-known companies such as Siemens, Deutsche Telekom, Ernst & Young and IBM have made their headquarters here. "The office complex in Eschborn is one of the most prominent properties in the office district, and is characterised particularly by its excellent locational advantages, build quality and flexibility of use. The profitable sale after just two years confirms our successful asset management and high demand, even for large-volume properties, " said Thomas Olek, publity AG CEO. The transaction has been accompanied by the law firm CMS Hasche Sigle and NAI Apollo. *Investor Relations:* edicto GmbH Axel Mühlhaus/ Peggy Kropmanns Telefon: +49 69 905505-52 E-Mail: publity@edicto.de *About publity* publity AG is an asset manager specialised in German office real estate. The company covers a broad value chain from acquisition to development through to the sale of real estate and has a track record of several hundred successful transactions. publity is characterised by a strong network in the real estate sector as well as by the work out departments of financial institutions, has very good access to investment resources and conducts transactions quickly with a highly efficient process with proven partners. As a co-investor, publity is, to a limited extent, involved in joint venture transactions. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the exchange segment Scale of the German stock exchange. End of Media Release Issuer: publity AG Key word(s): Real estate 2017-12-12 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: publity AG Landsteinerstr. 6 04103 Leipzig Germany Phone: 0341 26178710 Fax: 0341 2617832 E-mail: info@publity.de Internet: www.publity.de ISIN: DE0006972508 WKN: 697250 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 637989 2017-12-12

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2017 03:30 ET (08:30 GMT)