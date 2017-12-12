In October 2017, Konecranes received an order for two semi-automated Waste-to-Energy (WTE) cranes and one electrical overhead travelling (EOT) crane from Greenesol Power Systems Pvt. Ltd. (GPSPL) in Bengaluru, India. This will be Konecranes' first WTE crane delivery to India. The cranes will be delivered to a 20 MW waste-to-energy facility in Hyderabad in June 2018. The end user of the facility is Hyderabad Integrated MSW Ltd, a Ramky Group company.



"We are very excited about this order," says Joseph Botros, Konecranes' Director and Head of Waste-to-Energy industry. "These will be the first Konecranes WTE cranes to be delivered to India. They will operate in a WTE facility that will be serving one of the largest cities in the country. We trust that our extensive experience and advanced lifting technology will help our customers increase reliability and productivity in a production process where the cranes will be running 24/7."



"Congratulations!! We are very pleased to be associated with Konecranes for this prestigious project of ours, in which the WTE main grab cranes are very critical for the smooth operation of the plant. We are confident that Konecranes with their expertise in this field overseas, since decades for WTE application, would be able to deliver in time a reliable and quality product to make the project a grand success," says Ramesh Kumar, VP Operations, Greenesol Power Systems Pvt. Ltd.



The two semi-automated WTE cranes are double girder EOT cranes, each with a lifting capacity of 12 tons, span of 29.25 m and an 8 m3 electro hydraulics grab. They will be lifting 1,200 tons of waste daily and will be used for major functions such as stacking municipality solid waste to the pit area, mixing the waste, and feeding it into the boiler hopper. The ordered EOT crane will mainly be used for maintenance of the WTE plant's turbine and generator.



The cranes will also include Konecranes Main User Interface (MUI), which is Konecranes new standard for programming WTE automation. Other safety and productivity enhancing features are Sway Control, Slack Rope Prevention, Shock Load prevention, Protected Areas, and DynAReg for regenerative braking.



Greenesol Power Systems Pvt Ltd (GPSPL) is a one stop shop for setting up of power plants. The company was founded in 2003 and is a reputed joint venture company with M/s. Hangzhou Steam Turbine Company, China (HTC), who are pioneers & leaders in the field of turbo-machinery. GPSPL's core competence lies in engineering, procurement, supply, and erection & commissioning of power plants in the range of 3 MW to 150 MW. GPSPL to date have set up power plants in various sectors viz., sugar, biomass, cement, steel, chemical, IPP's and WTE, and have commissioned around 4,000 MW in India and abroad.



