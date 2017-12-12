Sunverge Energy has revealed plans to install "dozens" of energy storage units in eastern Japan, as part of a virtual power plant (VPP) project under regional utility Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO).The U.S. integrated solar and storage solutions provider will install the systems throughout TEPCO's service area, in cooperation with Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co. In an online statement, Sunverge CEO Martin Milani argued that the aggregation and centralized management of distributed energy resources as single fleets is increasingly gaining prominence as a relatively low-cost way to ensure grid stability. Sunverge will connect the storage units that it will install in TEPCO's service area to create a VPP, which it will manage as a single node on the grid via its own energy management platform. It claims that TEPCO will be able to use its in-house controls to adjust to significant changes in electricity demand within time periods of less than 15 minutes. "This project will demonstrate how centrally ...

