The Descartes Systems Group Inc.: Port of Antwerp Renews Descartes Electronic Communications Relationship

LIER, Belgium, Dec. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that the Port of Antwerp has renewed its use of the Descartes Global Network (Descartes GLN) for business-to-business electronic communication services to help accelerate the movement of goods across borders. The solution supports the exchange of electronic data and documents between port authorities, freight forwarders, shippers, ocean carriers, shipping agents, terminal operators, and other related companies and government agencies.

"We are honored to continue to help the Port of Antwerp simplify the electronic exchange of data between companies and authorities, and to support the port community with supply chain transparency and efficiency," said Roy van Aalst, VP Sales Benelux at Descartes. "The extensive capabilities of the Descartes GLN provides ports and other logistics communities with a platform for effective collaboration with all trading partners."

The Descartes GLN is the world's most extensive logistics messaging network for multimodal, real-time electronic data exchange. Using the Descartes GLN, companies can seamlessly communicate with customers, trading partners and regulatory authorities, and leverage Descartes' network-based solutions. The web solutions used by the port community include WebDGN for declaring dangerous goods with the port authority and WebGC for declaring temporary storage with customs authorities. The Descartes GLN also supports a wide array of value-added logistics services that span the entire shipment management process from contract management to cargo bookings, shipment tracking, security and trade compliance filings, and more.

About the Port of Antwerp

The Port of Antwerp has been an indispensable link in world trade since the Middle Ages. Today, 150,000 people contribute to this success story and there is a close co-operation between private enterprises, the authorities and the Port Authority. Today, Antwerp is the biggest port area in the world. Over the centuries, the area grew to 12,068 hectares, or about 20,000 football fields. For more information, visit www.portofantwerp.com (http://www.portofantwerp.com/).

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com (http://www.descartes.com/), and connect with us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/descartes-systems-group) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/descartessg).

