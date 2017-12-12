sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,009 Euro		-0,006
-0,12 %
WKN: 744850 ISIN: DE0007448508 Ticker-Symbol: IVU 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,952
4,998
13:28
4,952
4,998
13:28
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG
IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG5,009-0,12 %