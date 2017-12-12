Significant Implications for Transportation Companies Operating Driverless and Human-Driven Fleets

IVU Traffic Technologies, the leading software company for public transportation and logistics solutions, and BestMile, providing the first platform for the operation and optimization of autonomous fleet and new mobility services, have partnered to provide mobility solutions fully integrating autonomous vehicles in traditional transportation systems.

IVU and BestMile have partnered in the Autonomous Driving for Public Transport project aka "ADxPT" to provide mobility solutions fully integrating autonomous vehicles in traditional transportation systems. (Photo: BestMile)

IVU and BestMile have launched the Autonomous Driving for Public Transport project aka "ADxPT". The companies are jointly developing a test and demonstration system in which public transportation companies can integrate and efficiently operate hybrid fleets of autonomous and driver-operated vehicles. A central focus is for both companies to interconnect their respective solutions in order to allow for the integration, real-time routing and dispatching of both vehicle types.

"The "ADxPT" project will provide crucial insights and is of the utmost importance to guarantee a seamless transition towards autonomous mobility. We are proud to collaborate closely with IVU in this essential step for the future of public transportation," states Raphael Gindrat CEO of BestMile. "The operation of hybrid fleets will be the cornerstone of the autonomous mobility revolution."

The benefits of autonomous mobility do not lie solely in autonomous vehicles, but mostly in what they can offer when they are operated and managed collectively in an integrated transportation ecosystem. BestMile's cloud platform enables the operation and optimization of autonomous mobility services. In "ADxPT", the company leverages its expertise with real-life deployments of autonomous vehicles. IVU provides its smart software solutions for fleet management, passenger information and ticketing, allowing transport operators and cities to offer innovative services adapted to their specific transportation requirements. Together the companies will develop mobility solutions for autonomous fleets incorporated into traditional transportation systems, including traveler information systems, scheduling, timetables and other components required for today's modern mobility environment.

"Autonomous mobility will blur the frontier between public transport and individual transport services," explains Matthias Rust, COO of IVU Traffic Technologies. "Working with BestMile allows us to gain first-hand know-how in deployment of autonomous mobility solutions and further our commitment to providing state of the art solutions to transport operators and cities."

Over the next several years mobility services will experience a transitional phase where autonomous and human driven vehicles will co-exist within the same fleets. How efficiently autonomous mobility services are deployed, optimized and integrated in the existing transportation ecosystem is crucial and will directly impact the speed and level of adoption of autonomous vehicles worldwide.

About BestMile

BestMile empowers mobility providers to manage autonomous and human driven fleet solutions. BestMile's cloud platform enables the intelligent operation and optimization of autonomous mobility services, managing fixed-route and on-demand services, regardless of the vehicle brand or type. BestMile pioneered on-demand autonomous mobility services and is now enabling the first electric autonomous vehicles circulating in city centers on both pedestrian areas and open roads, servicing the public daily. Incorporated in 2014, BestMile has global offices in San Francisco (USA), Lausanne (Switzerland) and London (UK). www.bestmile.com

About IVU

IVU Traffic Technologies AG has been working for over 40 years with more than 400 engineers to ensure punctual and reliable transport in the world's metropolises. In growing cities, people and vehicles are constantly on the move a logistical challenge that calls for intelligent and secure software systems. The integrated standard products of the IVU.suite work to plan, optimize and control the deployment of buses and trains, provide passengers with real-time information, create routes for parcel delivery services, and support businesses in choosing branch locations. www.ivu.com

