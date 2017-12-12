SAINT-MICHEL-DES-SAINTS, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/17 -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("Nouveau Monde") (TSX VENTURE: NOU)(OTCQB: NMGRF)(FRANKFURT: NM9) is pleased to announce the publication of a technical report for the Pre-feasibility Study ("PFS") covering the West Zone of the Tony Claim Block, part of its Matawinie graphite Property. The report, completed in accordance with National Instrument (NI) 43-101, details the PFS results announced in the press release dated October 25, 2017. The complete PFS report titled "43-101 TECHNICAL PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY REPORT FOR THE MATAWINIE GRAPHITE PROJECT", dated December 8, 2017, is available on SEDAR, as well as on the company's website through this link:

https://nouveaumonde.ca/wp-content/uploads/I01790-PFS-43101-SEDAR.pdf

New Appointments to Technical Team

Furthermore, Nouveau Monde wishes to announce the appointment of three professionals to its technical team. Those individuals will conduct and support the upcoming feasibility study and other work related to the mining process and value-added graphite product research as well as the construction and operation of the demonstration plant (for further details, see Press Release dated December 4, 2017).

Nouveau Monde has appointed Mr. Pierre Terreault, P.Eng., MPM., as Principal Director. Mr. Terreault has more than thirty-six years of experience. He is a graduate mining engineer from the Montreal Ecole Polytechnique and also holds a Master's Degree in Project Management (MGP). He has worked with various operating companies such as Osisko Mining, Norda Stelo, Strateco Resources, Goldcorp, and Wesdome to name a few, and his experience encompasses mine engineering, mine operations and production, preparation of feasibility studies and new mine development as well as managing project budgets, and the permitting processes. As Principal Director, Mr. Terreault's main responsibilities will be to plan and manage the work related for the upcoming Feasibility study, spearhead the environmental and social impact study as well as manage construction of the pilot plant.

Nouveau Monde Graphite is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Martin Brassard as Research and Development Director. Mr. Brassard has a PhD in chemical engineering and a M.Sc. in chemistry. He brings more than 15 years of experience in research and development acquired in the metallurgical and pharmaceutical sectors. Mr. Brassard will be responsible for the coordination of research and development activities at Nouveau Monde. His broad area of expertise in hydro, electro and pyrometallurgical processes will be an asset for Nouveau Monde Graphite in the development of value added graphite products.

Finally, Nouveau Monde has appointed Mr. Eric Forget to the position of Process and Metallurgy Director. Mr. Forget graduated from Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal as a Materials Science Engineer with a specialization in metallurgical processes. Prior joining Nouveau Monde, Mr. Forget worked in the semiconductor industry as a process Engineer and, for the last nine years, he was a consultant for BBA, focused on mining sector projects. While at BBA he lead various greenfield mine studies (iron, gold, lithium, etc.) as well as the detailed engineering of existing plants. In his new position with Nouveau Monde, Mr. Forget will be responsible for the demonstration plant's detailed engineering, construction, commissioning and operation. Mr. Forget will focus on the commercial process and plant design at every stage of its development for the next two years. Mr. Forget will also work closely with the Task Force studying a net zero carbon emission mining project.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

In 2015, Nouveau Monde discovered a graphite deposit on its Tony claim block, part of its fully owned Matawanie graphite property. This discovery recently gave rise to the publication of results from a Pre-feasibility Study (PFS), released on October 25, 2017 by Nouveau Monde. This PFS demonstrated strong economics with a planned production of 52,000 tpy of high purity flake graphite concentrate, and a mine life of 27 years. The Probable Mineral Reserves, identified over the West Zone of the Tony Block totals 33.0 Mt grading 4.39 % Cg. These Reserves are prepared in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definitions Standards for mineral resources in concordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Matawinie graphite project is located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximately 150 km north of Montreal. It benefits from direct access to a workforce and the appropriate infrastructure to operate, including abundant and renewable hydroelectric resources. Nouveau Monde's team members are developing this project with the outmost respect for the neighboring communities, while targeting a low environmental impact footprint.

The technical information in this news release was prepared by Antoine Cloutier, P. Geo and chief geologist for Nouveau Monde. Mr. Cloutier is a Qualified Persons under National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to (i) years of service life and the annual production capacity of the Demo Plant; (ii) the obtaining the necessary authorizations and permits; (iii) the schedule, outlook and forecast of the Demo Plant; (iv) the benefits to be derived from the Demo Plant and (v) generally, the above "About Nouveau Monde Graphite" paragraph which essentially describe the Corporation's outlook constitute 'forward-looking information' or 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of certain securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forwardlooking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. Further information regarding Nouveau Monde is available in the SEDAR database (www.sedar.com) and on the Corporation's website at: www.nouveaumonde.ca

Contacts:

Marie-Eve Chaume

Communications Vice-President

+1 (514) 951-5498



