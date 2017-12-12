Drilling Recommenced at Sterling Gold Project, Nevada

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2017) - Northern Empire Resources Corp. (TSXV: NM) (the "Company" or "Northern Empire") today announced that it approved a new 15,000 meter drill program and has recommenced drilling at the Sterling Gold Project, located in Nye County, Nevada.

The Company plans to drill approximately 50 holes, totaling 15,000 meters in a program that will be completed in early summer of 2018. Drilling will be focused on infill and expansion of the Sterling Mine, Daisy, Secret Pass and SNA deposits, as well as testing high priority exploration targets. Drilling will be completed with both a core and reverse circulation rigs.

Drilling Targets

Exploration targets were generated through the Company's work on the project since it was acquired in mid-2017, which entailed geophysical and hyperspectral imagery as well as mapping and sampling, and indicated the potential for a Carlin-type gold discovery.

A map of planned drilling at the Sterling Mine can be found here: http://www.northernemp.com/_resources/images/Sterling-Drill-Plan-Proposed-Holes-Dec-2017-01.jpg

A map of planned drilling at the Crown Gold Project can be found here: http://www.northernemp.com/_resources/images/Daisy-and-SNA-Plan-Map-Dec-11-2017-01.jpg

Sterling Mine

Drilling for the remainder of 2017 is focused around the Sterling Mine, where on December 4, 2017, the Company announced results which included 10.00 meters grading 14.59 g/t Au, 9.05 meters of 8.66 g/t Au and 7.59 meters of 8.25 g/t Au. Additional results, including, 12.19 meters of 8.37 g/t Au were announced on November 2, 2017.

Crown Gold Project

SNA Drilling Map:http://www.northernemp.com/_resources/images/SNA-Plan-Map-Dec-11-2017-01.jpg

Secret Pass Drilling Map:http://www.northernemp.com/_resources/images/Daisy-and-SNA-Plan-Map-01.jpg

Daisy Drilling Map:http://www.northernemp.com/_resources/images/Daisy-West-Exploration-01.jpg

In early 2018, drilling efforts will be shifted to the Crown Gold Project, located in the northern part of the Sterling Gold Project. Drilling will begin on the SNA deposit area where the Company has identified the potential for a large Carlin-type deposit. This work will be targeting north-south structures exiting the nearby Motherlode pit, and where historic drill holes such as ML088, drilled on the Company's property, returned 10.67 meters grading 4.13 g/t Au starting at 60.96 meters and 28.96 meters grading 1.76 g/t Au starting at 100.58 meters.

Drilling will also be completed at the Daisy and Secret Pass deposits with the goals of upgrading and expanding the resources, collecting metallurgical samples, and testing exploration concepts. On September 18 and October 4, 2017, the Company announced drill results for Daisy and Secret Pass, highlighted by 47.24 meter of 1.47 g/t Au at Daisy and 82.30 meters grading 1.25 g/t Au at Secret Pass.

The Company has begun permitting efforts for additional drilling on the Crown Gold Project to be completed later in 2018, which will provide sufficient data for updating resource estimates on all known deposits. In addition, new targets continue to be generated on the 116-square kilometer land package.

About Northern Empire:

Northern Empire Resources (TSXV: NM) (OTC: PSPGF) is a well-financed gold exploration and development company focused on an emerging gold district in southern Nevada. The Sterling Gold Project hosts four distinct deposits, including the fully permitted, open-pit Sterling Mine. Northern Empire is led by an experienced team of professionals with an exceptional record of creating value for shareholders (Newmarket Gold, Kaminak Gold, Underworld Resources, International Royalty Corp). The Company completed a successful drill campaign in 2017 and will aggressively drill known mineralized zones in 2018 to expand resources and explore for new deposits on its 116 km2 land package.

Qualified Persons:

Michael G. Allen, P. Geo., President, CEO and Director of Northern Empire, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release. He is the non-independent qualified person for this news release and has verified the data.

