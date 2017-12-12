sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,03 Euro		-0,002
-6,25 %
WKN: A0HHDQ ISIN: AU000000CFE0 Ticker-Symbol: HM5 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,029
0,03
13:39
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED
CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAPE LAMBERT RESOURCES LIMITED0,03-6,25 %