Beginn der Kartierungen im Kupfer-Kobalt-Projekt Kasombo in der Demokratischen Republik Kongo

Es wurden Kartierungsarbeiten im Projekt Kasombo in der Demokratischen Republic Kongo (DRC) durchgeführt.

Es wurde ein weiterer Mineralisierungstypus ermittelt, der Potenzial für eine deutliche Erweiterung der Lagerstätte birgt.

Die Ergebnisse der Probenahme in Mineralisierungshorizonten und Brekziengestein liegen vor.

Laut Bericht enthalten Proben aus der Zone Kasombo 7 hochgradige Kobaltwerte von 6,99 % und 1,57 %.

Das Ausschreibungsverfahren für Bohrungen wurde abgeschlossen, die Bohrungen sollen diese Woche starten.

Fe Limited (Company) (ASX: FEL) freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass das Unternehmen vor kurzem geologische Kartierungen und Probenahmen im Kupfer-Kobalt-Projekt Kasombo (Projekt Kasombo) absolviert hat und am 13. Dezember 2017 ein erstes Bohrprogramm einleiten wird. Im Rahmen der Generalversammlung des Unternehmens am 3. November 2017 haben die Aktionäre der Übernahme des Projekts Kasombo von Cape Lambert Resources Limited (ASX: CFE)(Cape Lambert) zugestimmt. Cape Lambert ist ein Großaktionär von FEL und hält derzeit 44,66 % des ausgegebenen Aktienkapitals.

Das Projekt Kasombo umfasst drei Mineralisierungszonen mit 600 Hektar Gesamtfläche - Kasombo 5, 6 und 7 -, die in zwei genehmigte Bergbaukonzessionsgebiete - PE 481 und PE 4886 - eingebunden sind und sich im Kupfergürtel Katanga (KCB) in rund 25 km Entfernung von Lubumbashi, der zweitgrößten Stadt der Demokratischen Republik Kongo, befinden.

Die Kartierungsarbeiten im Projekt Kasombo fanden von 2. - 11. November 2017 statt und konzentrierten sich zunächst auf die Zonen Kasombo 6 und 7. Weitere Kartierungen in der Zone Kasombo 5 sind noch im Gange.

Ein Bericht zu den Kartierungsarbeiten wurde abgeschlossen und ein erstes RC-Bohrprogramm in kleinem Maßstab wurde geplant.

Während der Kartierungsarbeiten sondierte das Unternehmen auch andere Bereiche im näheren Umfeld des Projekts Kasombo, um die Möglichkeit der Erweiterung des Projekts Kasombo zu prüfen.

Es wurden weitere Mineralisierungszonen in der Nähe der kartierten Bereiche ermittelt und das Unternehmen wird Verhandlungen mit dem Lizenzinhaber, La Generale des Carrieres et des Mines (Gecamines), aufnehmen um festzustellen, ob diese Bereiche in das Projekt Kasombo eingegliedert werden können.

Die Kartierungen haben zwei Mineralisierungstypen freigelegt: der erste entspricht einer Mineralisierung, die für Lagerstätten im KCB typisch ist; der zweite weist querverlaufende Brekzienstrukturen auf und birgt Potenzial für eine deutliche Ausweitung der Abgrenzungen der Lagerstätte.

Darüber hinaus hat das Unternehmen während der Kartierungsarbeiten zwanzig Proben, größtenteils aus der Zone Kasombo 7, gesammelt. Die Proben wurden zur Auswertung an das Labor von ALS Laboratories in Lubumbashi und Südafrika übergeben.

Das Unternehmen hat nun die von ALS Laboratories ermittelten Probenergebnisse erhalten; die Proben enthielten eine ausgeprägte Kobaltmineralisierung, wobei die Proben mit dem höchsten Mineralisierungsanteil 6,99 % Kobalt (Probe A2914) und 1,57 % Kobalt (Probe A2916) aufwiesen.

Eine Auswahl von Elementen aus dem Probengesamtpaket ist in Tabelle 1 aufgelistet.

Des Weiteren freut sich das Unternehmen bestätigen zu können, dass ein Ausschreibungsverfahren für die Bohrungen abgeschlossen wurde. Der Auftrag für die Umsetzung eines ersten RC-Bohrprogramms im kleinen Maßstab in den bekannten Mineralisierungszonen erging an die örtliche Bohrfirma Rubaco Sarl. Ziel der Bohrungen ist es, schon frühzeitig die Tiefe und den Erzgehalt innerhalb der Oxidationszonen feststellen zu können.

Die Bohrungen sollen am 13. Dezember 2017 eingeleitet und noch vor Jahresende abgeschlossen werden.

Im Hinblick auf den Beginn der Explorationsarbeiten meinte Chairman Tony Sage: Ich bin mit dem Fortschritt der Explorationsarbeiten bei Kasombo zufrieden und zuversichtlich, dass das erste Bohrprogramm entsprechende Einblicke in das Gesamtpotenzial der Zone Kasombo ermöglichen wird.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen, FE LIMITED Tony Sage Non-Executive Chairman

Wichtigste Punkte:

Börsensymbol Australian Securities Exchange: FEL

Stammaktien: 328.169.629 Nicht börsennotierte Optionen: 9.375.000 Board of Directors: Tony Sage Non-Executive Chairman Kenneth Keogh Non-Executive Director Nicholas Sage Non-Executive Director Kontaktdaten: www.felimited.com.au 32 Harrogate St, West Leederville Westaustralien 6007 Australien Telefon +61 8 6181 9793 E-Mail info@felimited.com.au

Fe Limited ist ein Explorations- und Erschließungsunternehmen für Mineralressourcen mit Sitz in Australien.

Fe Limited ABN: 31 112 731 638

Stellungnahme des Sachverständigen

Die in diesem Bericht enthaltenen Informationen wurden von Jess Oram, Exploration Manager bei Cauldron Energy und Mitglied des Australasian Institute of Geoscientists, gesammelt und aufbereitet. Oram verfügt über ausreichende Erfahrungen, wie sie für den Mineralisierungstyp und die Art der hier betrachteten Lagerstätte sowie die von ihm durchgeführten Tätigkeiten wesentlich sind. Er verfügt somit über die entsprechenden Qualifikationen, die ihn zum Sachverständigen gemäß den einschlägigen australischen Richtlinien der Berichterstattung (Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, Ausgabe 2012) befähigen. Oram stimmt zu, dass die auf den einschlägigen Informationen basierenden Angaben in einer der Form und dem Kontext entsprechenden Weise in den Bericht aufgenommen werden.

Table 1; Kasombo Project - sample location and assay AREA LOCATION PREFERRED ASSAY ME-MS6ME-MS6ME-MS6 1 1 1

ProspeEastiNorthiDatum SampleCu_ppmCu_metCo_ppmCo_metFe_% Mn_ppmPb_ppm ct ng ng ID h h

KAS_7 53397871021wgs84_zA2901 366 ME-MS64220 ME-MS61.54 3150 6.9 0 4 35 1 1

KAS_7 53397871022wgs84_zA2902 463 ME-MS63570 ME-MS64.26 2480 14.9 0 3 35 1 1

KAS_7 53399871024wgs84_zA2903 318 ME-MS63020 ME-MS62.43 1120 12.7 0 0 35 1 1

KAS_7 53399871024wgs84_zA2904 371 ME-MS68430 ME-MS67.83 1880 5.4 0 0 35 1 1

KAS_7 53401871023wgs84_zA2905 590 ME-MS62030 ME-MS64.08 4040 7.9 2 3 35 1 1

KAS_7 53399871026wgs84_zA2906 812 ME-MS68760 ME-MS648.1 5140 46 4 0 35 1 1

KAS_7 53406871022wgs84_zA2907 241 ME-MS6608 ME-MS63.84 944 4.5 5 7 35 1 1

KAS_7 53407871023wgs84_zA2908 2210 ME-MS67750 ME-MS67.4 18800 15.9 3 0 35 1 1

KAS_7 53399871021wgs84_zA2909 256 ME-MS61250 ME-MS62.66 1920 5.2 7 2 35 1 1

KAS_7 53401871022wgs84_zA2910 855 ME-MS63600 ME-MS68.04 5190 14.1 0 3 35 1 1

KAS_7 53402871024wgs84_zA2911 406 ME-MS62610 ME-MS65.19 4650 2.7 2 4 35 1 1

KAS_7 53399871027wgs84_zA2912 1010 ME-MS66960 ME-MS66.53 5930 7.7 4 3 35 1 1

KAS_7 53399871026wgs84_zA2913 925 ME-MS67120 ME-MS66.69 6670 7.4 1 9 35 1 1

KAS_7 53397871022wgs84_zA2914 5140 ME-MS669900 OG62 13.75 22300 21.2 2 3 35 1

KAS_7 53398871020wgs84_zA2915 1110 ME-MS65650 ME-MS62.85 15000 14.3 0 4 35 1 1

KAS_7 53397871021wgs84_zA2916 965 ME-MS615650 OG62 5.93 5620 10.7 3 8 35 1

KAS_8-53364870977wgs84_zA2917 83.9 ME-MS6110.5 ME-MS61.71 329 15.6 9 7 4 35 1 1

KAS_8-53361870977wgs84_zA2918 64.6 ME-MS6101.5 ME-MS60.98 173 4.7 9 4 2 35 1 1

KAS_8-53383870964wgs84_zA2919 103.5 ME-MS6197 ME-MS61.44 925 2.5 9 5 8 35 1 1

KAS_6 53287870942wgs84_zA2920 644 ME-MS617 ME-MS61.73 59 6.9 1 0 35 1 1

KEY: KAS_7 is Kasombo 7 prospect, KAS_8-9 is area near Kasombo8 and Kasombo 9 prospects; KAS_^ is Kasombo 6 prospect; 10,000 ppm is 1%; ALS analysis using a three acid digest with ICP-MS and ICP-AES finish is ME-MS61; ALS method OG62 is over-range grade re-assay of ME-MS62.

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 Kasombo Mapping and Sampling Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling · Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut · Samples were collected from techniqu channels, random chips, or specific breccia and mineralized units

es identified from mapping and visual specialised industry standard inspection.

measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as · Samples are selective across the down observed

hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF mineralised zone

instruments, · The sampling is appropriate to gauge the levels of

etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of mineralisation possible, and will sampling. be used to

· Include reference to measures taken to prioritise drill targeting of

ensure sample potential mineralized zones representivity and the appropriate

calibration of any measurement tools or · Sampling guided by visual

systems identification of used. both:

· Aspects of the determination of mineralo strata conformable Cu-Co style min isation eralisation that are Material to the Public Report. typical of the Katangan copperbelt · In cases where industry standard o breccia-style strata work has been done this would be cross-cutting

relatively simple ( mineralisation

eg reverse circulation drilling was · Detailed structural and used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 stratigraphic mapping at 1:1000

kg was scale was completed; taking note of pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for

fire assay). In other cases more Katangan Sequence stratigraphy of explanation may be required, such as the Lowe Roan where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual Supergroup and bedding orientations

commodities or · Sampling selection completed on the basis of

mineralisation types (eg submarine mapping

nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling · Drill type (eg core, reverse · No drilling conducted. technique circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary s air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic,

etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method,

etc). Drill · Method of recording and assessing core · No drilling conducted. sample and chip sample recoveries and results recovery assessed.

· Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. · Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

Logging · Whether core and chip samples have · No drilling conducted. been geologically and

geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. · Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. · The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

Sub-sampl· If core, whether cut or sawn and · No sub-sampling of material was

ing whether quarter, half or all core undertaken subsequent to initial techniqu taken. sample es and

sample · If non-core, whether riffled, tube

preparat sampled, rotary split, ion etc and whether sampled wet or dry. · For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. · Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. · Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. · Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.

Quality · The nature, quality and · Samples were prepared and analysed of appropriateness of the assaying and by ALS; with samples crushed and assay laboratory procedures used and whether data the technique is considered partial or pulverised in ALS Lubumbashi, DRC

and total. laboratory, and ICP-AES or ICP-MS laborato finish in ALS Johannesburg

ry · For geophysical tools, spectrometers, laboratory. tests handheld XRF instruments, · Preparation: crush and pulverise s etc, the parameters used in determining o that 80% of sample pass minus 80 the analysis including instrument make micron and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, · ALS method ME-MS61, having a low

etc. lower level of detection · Nature of quality control procedures adopted · Over-range assay re-analysed by ( ALS ore grade method

eg standards, blanks, duplicates, OG-62 external laboratory checks) and whether

acceptable levels of accuracy · Digest: four acid digest on a ( 0.25g

ie lack of bias) and precision have been charge

established. · Element Suite (with lower level of detection in brackets in ppm) : Ag(0.01), Al(100), As(0.2), Ba(10), Be(0.05), Bi(0.01), Ca(100), Cd(0.02), Ce(0.01), Co(0.1), Cr(1), Cs(0.05), Cu(0.2), Fe(100), Ga(0,05), Ge(0,05), Hf(0.1), In(0.005), K(100), La(0.5), Li(0.2), Mg(100), Mn(5), Mo(0.05), Na(100), Nb(0.1), Ni(0.2), P(10), Pb(0.5), Rb(0.1), Re(0.002), S(100), Sb(0.05), Sc(0.1), Se(1), Sn(0.2), Sr(0.2), Ta(0.05), Te(0.05), Th(0.2), Ti(0.005), Tl(0.02), U(0.1), V(1), W(0.1), Y(0.1), Zn(2),

Zr(0.5) Verificat· The verification of significant · No verification work has been ion of intersections by either independent or conducted.

sampling alternative company and personnel. assaying · The use of twinned holes. · Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

· Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Location · Accuracy and quality of surveys used · Samples were located with of to locate drill holes (collar and handheld data poi down-hole surveys), trenches, mine GPS

nts workings and other locations used in , having an accuracy of plus or Mineral Resource minus 10 estimation. m . · Specification of the grid system used. · Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Data spac· Data spacing for reporting of · Samples were taken wherever minera ing Exploration lisation and dist Results. was observed, in a random ribution distribution, but governed by the · Whether the data spacing and presence of observable

distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade mineralization in a pattern continuity appropriate for the Mineral governed by the Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications mineralising system

applied. · The data is not suitable for Miner al

· Whether sample compositing has been R applied. esource estimation.

Orientati· Whether the orientation of sampling · Samples are selective based on on of achieves unbiased sampling of possible exposure of data in structures and the extent to which this relation is known, considering the deposit mineralisation

to type. geologic

al · If the relationship between the

structur drilling orientation and the e orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.

Sample se· The measures taken to ensure sample · Not applicable. curity security.

Audits · The results of any audits or reviews · Samples temporarily stored then

or of sampling techniques and transported to ALS Lubumbashi by reviews data. consulting group engaged by FE Limited .

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral · Type, reference name/number, location · The licence is held by state tenement and ownership including agreements or owned company and land material issues with third parties such tenure as joint ventures, partnerships, Gecamines and is the subject of a status overriding royalties, native title rights agreement between interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental Gecamines and Paragon SARL. Paragon

settings. has a joint venture with Cape Lambert Resources and Cape Lambert

· The security of the tenure held at the Resources has entered in to an time of reporting along with any known agreement with Fe Limited to impediments to obtaining a assign its rights to the

licence to operate in the area. Kasombo Project to Fe Limited.

Exploratio· Acknowledgment and appraisal of · Gecamines mapping completed in

n done by exploration by other 1990s other parties. . parties ·

Geology · Deposit type, geological setting and · Cu-Co mineralisation of the Katang

style of an style; where stratabound mineralisa mineralisation. tion is located in the Lower Roan Superg roup · Breccia style cross-cutting Cu-Co minerali sation in vertically dipping structures

Drill · A summary of all information material · The dataset has no drilling. hole to the understanding of the exploration Informati results including a tabulation of the on following information for all Material

drill holes: o easting and northing of the drill hole collar o elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar o dip and azimuth of the hole o down hole length and interception depth o hole length. · If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.

Data aggre· In reporting Exploration Results, · No aggregation of results, assay d gation weighting averaging techniques, maximum ata as reported by ALS is presented

methods and/or minimum grade truncations for each sample ( location

eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off .

grades are usually Material and should be stated. · Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. · The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.

Relationsh· These relationships are particularly · No mineralisation width is

ip important in the reporting of presented in these between Exploration data Results. . mineralisa

tion · If the geometry of the mineralisation w

widths ith respect to the drill and

intercepthole angle is known, its nature should

lengths be reported. · If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect ( eg down hole length, true width not known).

Diagrams · Appropriate maps and sections (with · Presented in the body of the scales) and tabulations of intercepts report

should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

Balanced r· Where comprehensive reporting of all · The sampling data is selective eporting Exploration Results is not practicable, and does not infer size of representative reporting of both low mineralization; it does have some and high grades and/or widths should be relationship to possible tenor of practiced to avoid misleading reporting grade.

of Exploration Results.

Other subs· Other exploration data, if meaningful · Mapping work of Kasombo 5, 6 and tantive and material, should be reported 7 is currently being explorati including (but not limited to): undertaken. on geological observations; geophysical data survey results; geochemical survey

results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.

Further wo· The nature and scale of planned · 600 m of preliminary RC drilling

rk further work is currently in planning based on ( the results of the mapping and

eg tests for lateral extensions or depth sampling.

extensions or large-scale step-out drilling). · Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link: http://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=41786 Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link: http://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=41786&tr=1

