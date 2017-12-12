Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2017-12-12 / 13:45 The EQS Group has been named "Top Employer SME 2018" by FOCUS-BUSINESS and kununu, Europe's leading employer rating platform. The award recognizes companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland that are rated as particularly attractive by current and former employees. The study looked at more than 324,000 employee assessments of more than 13,000 companies. Several criteria had to be met in order for a company to be awarded, including an average rating of at least 4.15 on a scale 5. "We are very pleased with the many positive reviews that have resulted in this award, as well as the results of our annual employee survey," said Iris Hertkorn, Head of Human Resources at EQS Group, commenting on the encouraging results of the study. EQS Group's recognition as an attractive employer comes on the cusp of its announced investment offensive with a hiring push: "Qualified employees are our most important success factor and play a central role in our growth strategy. The expansion of our corporate strategy is also increasing our need for qualified employees, leading us now to bolster our staff in many key areas," says Christian Pfleger, COO of EQS. An overview of the vacancies for developers, project managers and sales representatives can be found at www.eqs.com/en/career [1] *Contact:* Alexander Mrohs +49 (0)89 210 298-420 alexander.mrohs@eqs.com *About EQS Group:* EQS Group is a leading international technology provider for Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Compliance. More than 8,000 companies worldwide trust EQS's products and services to securely, efficiently, and simultaneously fulfil complex national and international disclosure and compliance requirements, and to reach stakeholders globally. The EQS COCKPIT, a cloud-based platform, digitally maps the workflows of IR, Communications and Compliance Officers, communicates with the company's website, and distributes company releases via one of the most important global newswires. With additional products such as websites, IR tools, digital reports, and webcasting solutions, EQS Group is a digital single source provider. EQS Group was founded in Munich, Germany in 2000 and has developed from a start-up to an international group with offices in the world's key financial markets. The group employs around 400 professionals globally. End of Media Release Issuer: EQS Group AG Key word(s): Enterprise 2017-12-12 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: EQS Group AG Karlstr. 47 80333 Munich Germany Phone: +49(0)89 210298-0 Fax: +49(0)89 210298-49 E-mail: info@eqs.com Internet: www.eqs.com ISIN: DE0005494165 WKN: 549416 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 638163 2017-12-12 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1cefe9e138d74d965145fd735953278c&application_id=638163&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

December 12, 2017 07:45 ET (12:45 GMT)