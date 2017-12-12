Global Advanced Oil and Gas Exploration and Downhole Technologies Markets Report 2017

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Advanced Oil and Gas Exploration and Downhole Technologies: Global Markets to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Market for Advanced Exploration and Downhole Technology is Estimated to Reach $233.4 Billion in 2021 from $175.8 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 5.8%
This report is divided into 10 chapters. Chapter 1 identifies the study's goals and objectives, reasons for doing this study, information sources, methodology and the analyst's credentials.
Chapter 2 provides a summary of the report, including a summary table and summary figure.
Chapter 3 presents the market and technology background, describing the importance of advanced oil and gas exploration and downhole technologies in relation to the more traditional practices, including a brief history and important indications for the industry.
Chapter 4 presents the market for advanced oil and gas exploration and downhole technology by type, including seismic, geophysical, drilling, completion, artificial lift, revitalization/rejuvenation of old, abandoned fields, and abandonment/decommissioning and waste management.
Chapter 5 details the demand by end user by oil type, gas company and region.
Chapter 6 presents the demand by application in finding (i.e., discovery and imaging), reaching the reserves, recovery of the reserves, and abandonment/decommissioning and waste management.
Chapter 7 presents the demand by region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. An in-depth quantification of advanced exploration and downhole expenditures by region includes forecasts to 2021.
Chapter 8 presets the patent overview and new technological development impacting the industry. This section is particularly important to this discussion of the oil market, as no nation can enjoy long-term energy security without innovation, and international stability cannot be secured without establishing mutually beneficial economic cooperation rooted in technology development.
Chapter 9 presents an analysis of the market opportunities, along with the industry structure, concentration factors, market leaders and their performance. It also presents important strategies for staying competitive and important shifts in the industry. Trade practices, concentration factors, company earnings and changes are assessed. Other aspects covered in this section include pricing economics and purchasing influences.
Chapter 10 provides the company profiles, including contact addresses, websites, and telephone and e-mail contact information of selected companies involved in advanced oil and gas exploration and downhole technology.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Intended Audience
- Methodology
- Regional Breakdown
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Market and Technology Background
- Classification of Petroleum Resources
- Stages Split in the Oil and Gas Industry
- Site Development for the Oil and Gas Production Fields
- Upstream Oil and Gas Lifecycle
- Industry Overview
- Energy Return on Energy Invested in Major Petroleum Resources
- Global Oil Production by Field Maturity
- Market Capitalization of Oil and Gas Segments Before and After the Oil Price Crash
- Global Capital Expenditure Trends for Publicly Traded Companies
- "Traditional" Versus Advanced Technologies
- Offshore and Onshore Drilling Performance When Oil Prices Tumble
- Relationship Between Geologic/Engineering and Seismic Properties
- Upstream Oil and Gas Activities, Services and Equipment at Oilfields
- Application Strength of Advanced Exploration and Downhole Technology
- Production and Weighted Average Observed Decline Rates by Size and Field Type
- Technically Recoverable Oil Reserves
- Importance of Advanced Exploration and Downhole Technologies
- Advanced Exploration and Downhole Technologies in the Oil and Gas Industry
- Industry Performance
- Oilfield Service and Equipment, Exploration and Production, and Decommissioning/Abandonment Expenditures
- Global Exploration and Production Spending
- Global Exploration and Production Spending by Sector
- Global Exploration and Production Spending by Shore
- Global Oilfield Services and Equipment Spending
- Decommissioning and Well Abandonment Expenditures
- Capital Spending by Major Oil and Gas Companies
- Advanced Exploration and Downhole Techniques and Measurements
- Global Macroeconomic Overview
- Regional Crude Oil and Natural Gas Price Forecast
- U.S. Dollar Strength in the Oil and Gas Industry
- Oil-Related Sovereign Wealth Funds
- Average Crude Oil Price Required for Budgets to Break Even by Type of Oil and Play
- Natural Gas Production Cost
- Well Costs and Well Efficiency
- Drilling Well Efficiency Improvement Using Advanced Exploration and Downhole Technology
- Horizontal Well Applications
- Trends in Declining Crude Prices and Rig Count Changes
- Abandonment/Decommissioning and Waste Management
- Global Crude Oil Reserves/Production Shares and Annual Depletion Rates
- Employment and Unemployment
- Working Conditions
- Industry History
4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Advanced Exploration Technology
- Advanced Downhole Technology
- Technology Application Envelopes
- Technology Driven Productivity Along the S-Curve
- Improvements Due to Advanced Exploration and Downhole Technologies
- Advanced Technologies that Will Help Shape the Changing Oil and Gas Landscape
- Technology Significance
- Technology Leadership
- Global Research and Development Spending
- Table 72: Global Market for Advanced Oil and Gas Exploration and Downhole Technology, by Sector, Through 2021
5: Market Breakdown by End User
- Demand for Advanced Oil and Gas Exploration and Downhole Technology End Use by Company Cluster
- Demand for Seismic Crew Counts by Region
- Demand for Drilling Rig Counts by Region
6: Market Breakdown by Application
- Demand for Advanced Exploration and Downhole Technology by Lifecycle Stage
- Demand for Finding of Reserves
- Demand for Seismic Crew Counts by Region
- Demand for Subsea Well Startups by Region
- Conventional Petroleum Discoveries
- Demand for Reaching the Reservoir
- Demand for Recovery from the Reservoir
- Demand for Abandonment/Decommissioning and Waste Management
7: Market Breakdown by Region
- Demand for Advanced Oil and Gas Exploration and Downhole Technology by Region
8: Patent Review and New Developments
- Patent Application Filings in the Energy Industry
- Patent Enforcement Litigation
- Technology Impact
- Important New Developments
- New Development Approaches
- New Material Development
9: Market Opportunities
- Operator-Service Company Relationships to the Integrated Alliance and/Structure
- Market Penetration
- Oil and Gas Exploration and Recovery Company Performance
- Profitability
- Competitive Rates for Producing a Barrel of Oil and Gas
- Comparing Onshore Versus Offshore Crude Oil Production Costs
- Effect of Oil Price Drop on Companies' Cash Flows
- Key Cost Reductions and Efficiency Improvements
- Major Oil and Gas Company Deals
- Global Oil and Gas Sector Mergers and Acquisitions
- Initial Public Offerings
- Exploration Service Key Competitor Landscape
- Oilfield Service Market Concentration
- Players in Oil Recovery Market Concentration
- Offshore Drilling Market Concentration
- Figure 3: Integrated Industry Structure
10: Company Profiles
- Seismic and Geophysical
- Drillers: Onshore Land
- Drillers: Offshore Land
- Integrated Majors
- Large Independents
- Oilfield Services: Diversified
- Oilfield Services: Service Focused
- Oilfield Services: Service Focused
- National Oil Companies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hgmv63/global_advanced?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716