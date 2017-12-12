Global Advanced Oil and Gas Exploration and Downhole Technologies Markets Report 2017

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Advanced Oil and Gas Exploration and Downhole Technologies: Global Markets to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Market for Advanced Exploration and Downhole Technology is Estimated to Reach $233.4 Billion in 2021 from $175.8 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 5.8%

This report is divided into 10 chapters. Chapter 1 identifies the study's goals and objectives, reasons for doing this study, information sources, methodology and the analyst's credentials.

Chapter 2 provides a summary of the report, including a summary table and summary figure.

Chapter 3 presents the market and technology background, describing the importance of advanced oil and gas exploration and downhole technologies in relation to the more traditional practices, including a brief history and important indications for the industry.

Chapter 4 presents the market for advanced oil and gas exploration and downhole technology by type, including seismic, geophysical, drilling, completion, artificial lift, revitalization/rejuvenation of old, abandoned fields, and abandonment/decommissioning and waste management.

Chapter 5 details the demand by end user by oil type, gas company and region.

Chapter 6 presents the demand by application in finding (i.e., discovery and imaging), reaching the reserves, recovery of the reserves, and abandonment/decommissioning and waste management.

Chapter 7 presents the demand by region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. An in-depth quantification of advanced exploration and downhole expenditures by region includes forecasts to 2021.

Chapter 8 presets the patent overview and new technological development impacting the industry. This section is particularly important to this discussion of the oil market, as no nation can enjoy long-term energy security without innovation, and international stability cannot be secured without establishing mutually beneficial economic cooperation rooted in technology development.

Chapter 9 presents an analysis of the market opportunities, along with the industry structure, concentration factors, market leaders and their performance. It also presents important strategies for staying competitive and important shifts in the industry. Trade practices, concentration factors, company earnings and changes are assessed. Other aspects covered in this section include pricing economics and purchasing influences.

Chapter 10 provides the company profiles, including contact addresses, websites, and telephone and e-mail contact information of selected companies involved in advanced oil and gas exploration and downhole technology.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Intended Audience

Methodology

Regional Breakdown

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Market and Technology Background

Classification of Petroleum Resources

Stages Split in the Oil and Gas Industry

Site Development for the Oil and Gas Production Fields

Upstream Oil and Gas Lifecycle

Industry Overview

Energy Return on Energy Invested in Major Petroleum Resources

Global Oil Production by Field Maturity

Market Capitalization of Oil and Gas Segments Before and After the Oil Price Crash

Global Capital Expenditure Trends for Publicly Traded Companies

"Traditional" Versus Advanced Technologies

Offshore and Onshore Drilling Performance When Oil Prices Tumble

Relationship Between Geologic/Engineering and Seismic Properties

Upstream Oil and Gas Activities, Services and Equipment at Oilfields

Application Strength of Advanced Exploration and Downhole Technology

Production and Weighted Average Observed Decline Rates by Size and Field Type

Technically Recoverable Oil Reserves

Importance of Advanced Exploration and Downhole Technologies

Advanced Exploration and Downhole Technologies in the Oil and Gas Industry

Industry Performance

Oilfield Service and Equipment, Exploration and Production, and Decommissioning/Abandonment Expenditures

Global Exploration and Production Spending

Global Exploration and Production Spending by Sector

Global Exploration and Production Spending by Shore

Global Oilfield Services and Equipment Spending

Decommissioning and Well Abandonment Expenditures

Capital Spending by Major Oil and Gas Companies

Advanced Exploration and Downhole Techniques and Measurements

Global Macroeconomic Overview

Regional Crude Oil and Natural Gas Price Forecast

U.S. Dollar Strength in the Oil and Gas Industry

Oil-Related Sovereign Wealth Funds

Average Crude Oil Price Required for Budgets to Break Even by Type of Oil and Play

Natural Gas Production Cost

Well Costs and Well Efficiency

Drilling Well Efficiency Improvement Using Advanced Exploration and Downhole Technology

Horizontal Well Applications

Trends in Declining Crude Prices and Rig Count Changes

Abandonment/Decommissioning and Waste Management

Global Crude Oil Reserves/Production Shares and Annual Depletion Rates

Employment and Unemployment

Working Conditions

Industry History

4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Advanced Exploration Technology

Advanced Downhole Technology

Technology Application Envelopes

Technology Driven Productivity Along the S-Curve

Improvements Due to Advanced Exploration and Downhole Technologies

Advanced Technologies that Will Help Shape the Changing Oil and Gas Landscape

Technology Significance

Technology Leadership

Global Research and Development Spending

Table 72: Global Market for Advanced Oil and Gas Exploration and Downhole Technology, by Sector, Through 2021

5: Market Breakdown by End User

Demand for Advanced Oil and Gas Exploration and Downhole Technology End Use by Company Cluster

Demand for Seismic Crew Counts by Region

Demand for Drilling Rig Counts by Region

6: Market Breakdown by Application

Demand for Advanced Exploration and Downhole Technology by Lifecycle Stage

Demand for Finding of Reserves

Demand for Seismic Crew Counts by Region

Demand for Subsea Well Startups by Region

Conventional Petroleum Discoveries

Demand for Reaching the Reservoir

Demand for Recovery from the Reservoir

Demand for Abandonment/Decommissioning and Waste Management

7: Market Breakdown by Region

Demand for Advanced Oil and Gas Exploration and Downhole Technology by Region

8: Patent Review and New Developments

Patent Application Filings in the Energy Industry

Patent Enforcement Litigation

Technology Impact

Important New Developments

New Development Approaches

New Material Development

9: Market Opportunities

Operator-Service Company Relationships to the Integrated Alliance and/Structure

Market Penetration

Oil and Gas Exploration and Recovery Company Performance

Profitability

Competitive Rates for Producing a Barrel of Oil and Gas

Comparing Onshore Versus Offshore Crude Oil Production Costs

Effect of Oil Price Drop on Companies' Cash Flows

Key Cost Reductions and Efficiency Improvements

Major Oil and Gas Company Deals

Global Oil and Gas Sector Mergers and Acquisitions

Initial Public Offerings

Exploration Service Key Competitor Landscape

Oilfield Service Market Concentration

Players in Oil Recovery Market Concentration

Offshore Drilling Market Concentration

Figure 3: Integrated Industry Structure

10: Company Profiles

Seismic and Geophysical

Drillers: Onshore Land

Drillers: Offshore Land

Integrated Majors

Large Independents

Oilfield Services: Diversified

Oilfield Services: Service Focused

Oilfield Services: Service Focused

National Oil Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hgmv63/global_advanced?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716