Company Announcement No. 17/2017 12 December 2017



Today, an Extraordinary General Meeting of Greentech Energy Systems A/S was held in accordance with the published agenda.



The shareholders at the General Meeting decided to change the Company's name from Greentech Energy Systems A/S to Athena Investments A/S. Article 1 of the Articles of Association will be changed accordingly.



As a result of the name change, the Company's ticker symbol will be changed to Athena.



Moreover, the proposal to change the objects of the Company was adopted. The related article 3 of the Company's Articles of Association accordingly reads as follows: "The objects of the Company are to carry out activities and, directly or indirectly, wholly or partly, own companies or other equity interests within industrial, commercial, technical, research and development, services and/or financial activities, including, but not limited to, activities within development and production of renewable energy".



Finally, the chairman of the General Meeting was authorised to make the related registrations of the amendments with the Danish Business Authority.



The Board of Directors



Contact:



Peter Høstgaard-Jensen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tel: +45 40 10 88 71 Alessandro Reitelli, CEO, Tel: +45 33 36 42 02



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=656820