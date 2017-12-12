The French energy management and automation company plans to use on-site projects, contracted off-site projects and clean energy credits to meet its new 100% goal.

As the movement towards powering society with renewable energy gains steam, in many cases it is corporations that are leading the charge. Yesterday, French energy management and automation company Schneider Electric announced that it would join the ranks of tech giants Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon, and power 100% of its global operations with renewable energy by 2030.

Schneider Electric already has rooftop solar in place at facilities in India, Thailand and its headquarters in France. However, the company notes that even as it plans to add more rooftop PV, this will only meet a portion of its total demand.

In addition to this, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...