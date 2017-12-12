sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 12.12.2017

12.12.2017 | 17:31
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Snapchat Report 2017

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The Snapchat Report: Comprehensive Edition" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Snap Inc. is a major player in global mobile television and advertising, with a dedicated audience of Millennial users, a generation which prefers smartphones to the TV set.

International broadcasters and media owners aim to tap new ad revenue from mobile viewers, test new formats and drive tune-in for their broadcast TV properties. This gives brands and agencies a unique opportunity to engage this hard-to-reach demographic, but along with the opportunities there are significant challenges.

The report answers these key questions:

  • How has Snapchat established a compelling mobile video distribution platform?
  • In what crucial ways is Snap TV like and radically different from conventional television?
  • Which major broadcasters and media owners partner with Snapchat?
  • What content do they produce from existing TV shows and what new formats are they innovating for original mobile TV series?
  • What is Snapchat's proposition for advertisers needing to reach Millennials, who are watching less television?
  • How can advertisers engage Snapchat users via Discover video content?
  • What innovative mobile advertising and commerce formats is Snapchat developing and with what targeting data about its users?

The in-depth coverage in this report analyses Snapchat's Discover distribution platform, its television partnerships, the content which broadcasters are creating, Snapchat's advertising opportunities and formats, case studies and key data: 131 pages, 29 tables and charts.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary: Shaping the Future of Mobile TV and Advertising
2. Snapchat's Mobile TV Channel: Challenging Facebook and Twitter
3. How Broadcasters are Innovating Snapchat TV Formats
4. Inside Snapchat's Strategy to Be a Worldwide TV and Media Partner
5. Snapchat Discover: a New Paradigm for Mobile Media Distribution
6. Snapchat Becomes a Global TV and Media Distributor
7. How Major TV Companies Create High-Impact Content for Snapchat
8. The Challenges of Producing Original Snapchat Video
9. Innovating the Future of News for Mobile
10. Niche Publishers on Discover
11. Live Stories Content Partners
12. Live Stories Sports Partners
13. In-Depth Analysis: Snapchat's Brand Advertising Business Model
14. Data and Insights for Effective Ad Targeting
15. Snapchat's Mobile Advertising Formats and Their Effectiveness
16. Case Studies: Major Brand Ad Campaigns
17. Key Data: User Growth, Demographics and Attitudes
18. Company Timeline and Major Developments

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon
  • Audi
  • Channel 4
  • CNN
  • Comedy Central
  • Disney
  • Disney ABC
  • Dove
  • ESPN
  • Fusion
  • Gatorade
  • HBO
  • IGN
  • Marriott
  • Mashable
  • MLB
  • Mountain Dew
  • NBCU
  • NFL
  • NowThis
  • People magazine
  • Refinery29
  • Sky News
  • Sky Sports
  • Snapchat
  • Sweet
  • Taco Bell
  • Target
  • Tastemade
  • Toys R Us
  • Univision
  • Viacom
  • Vice Media and Vice News
  • Victoria's Secret

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rwhfzw/snapchat_report?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire