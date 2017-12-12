Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR):

With the renewal of concessions for eight of its catering venues, Areas has consolidated its position as the leading caterer at Toulouse-Blagnac Airport, the fifth largest air transport hub in France and the only French representative to feature among the top-20 of the best airports in the world for the quality of its services1. This eight-year contract is part of the airport's far-reaching modernization project and involves a range of innovative catering concepts offering a combination of local and internationally renowned brands.

To accompany the growth in air traffic at Toulouse-Blagnac Airport (which already accommodates more than 8 million travelers per year), Areas has designed a comprehensive catering offer that enables travelers, visitors and platform employees alike to enjoy a warm and friendly, connected and efficient experience.

Alexandre de Palmas, CEO of Areas in France and Northern Europe, stated: "We are very proud to be lending support to the Toulouse-Blagnac airport modernization project. Thanks to our local foothold and our franchise portfolio, we can offer travelers and airport employees comprehensive catering solutions that are not only unique but also reflect the way of life specific to the regions of Toulouse, Bordeaux, the Basque Country and even Spain. Thanks to its digital approach, Areas has enhanced the customer experience at all levels from travel planning through to arrival."

Areas' diverse portfolio of home-grown and emblematic brands offers catering solutions that are designed to satisfy all tastes and rooted in the way of life specific to the regions of Toulouse, Bordeaux, the Basque Country and Spain.

For public areas in the airport, Areas is proposing:

A Starbucks Coffee outlet for international coffee lovers;

outlet for international coffee lovers; A Panorama restaurant open to all travelers, visitors and employees, with a self-service catering solution for guests pressed for time and a brasserie that serves regional gastronomic dishes, as well as co-working and conference room facilities;

restaurant open to all travelers, visitors and employees, with a self-service catering solution for guests pressed for time and a brasserie that serves regional gastronomic dishes, as well as co-working and conference room facilities; A Super Wild Coffee kiosk: this new generation coffee shop was designed by Areas to meet the needs of travelers looking for a good quality cup of coffee. The kiosk offers a wide and up-beat range of local food products that is inspired by the latest urban trends.

In the reserved zone, Areas plans to install a variety of local and international brands:

A Mas que Menos tapas bar which has been serving authentic Spanish cuisine for four decades;

tapas bar which has been serving authentic Spanish cuisine for four decades; Factory and Co , a gourmet catering concept that serves bagels, burgers, salads and American-style pastries: muffins, cookies and cheesecakes, etc.;

, a gourmet catering concept that serves bagels, burgers, salads and American-style pastries: muffins, cookies and cheesecakes, etc.; The Victor wine bar which features products prepared by the finest artisans from the Victor Hugo market in Toulouse: Maison Samaran, Maison Garcia and Maison Bacquie which serves wines from several regions from Bordeaux to Barcelona.

wine bar which features products prepared by the finest artisans from the Victor Hugo market in Toulouse: Maison Samaran, Maison Garcia and Maison Bacquie which serves wines from several regions from Bordeaux to Barcelona. A lounge bar situated away from the main drag, where people can go to relax a while and enjoy a snack.

A Super Wild Coffee restaurant.

Areas has developed the Wiiish app for its guests to ensure they enjoy a seamless and connected catering experience, and will make it available in Toulouse-Blagnac. Designed for major international hubs, this multilingual iOS and Android app enables travelers to place their orders in advance, use their mobile phones to pay for all products on sale in the catering areas and pick up their orders at a designated collection area. This enables travelers to make the most of their free time before take off.

