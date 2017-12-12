FTSE 250 oilfield services group Petrofac has been awarded a lump-sum contract worth around $800m by BP for the Phase 2 central processing facility (CPF) at the Khazzan Phase 2 gas development in the Sultanate of Oman. The project comprises the addition of a third gas train with a capacity for nominally handling 500m standard cubic feet of gas per day, which will help drive increased total production capacity from the CPF to 1,500 mmscfd. The engineering, procurement, construction and ...

