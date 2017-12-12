On the back of the news that Canadian Solar received a "going private" proposal, Zacks reported a "surge" in the stocks of solar companies, SunPower Corporation (an over 13% increase), SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (2.50%) and Sunrun Inc. (over 1%). The Guggenheim Solar ETF TAN, meanwhile, was said to have "popped over 1%."
The proposal was made by chairman, president and CEO, Dr. Shawn Qu, and his wife, Hanbing Zhang. It offered US$18.47 per common share for the shares they do not already ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...