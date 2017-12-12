Solar stocks surged yesterday after Canadian Solar announced it had received a "going private" proposal, reports Zacks. Analysts at Guggenheim, meanwhile, say the offer will be given "serious consideration." They believe other companies may follow suit, if accepted.

On the back of the news that Canadian Solar received a "going private" proposal, Zacks reported a "surge" in the stocks of solar companies, SunPower Corporation (an over 13% increase), SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (2.50%) and Sunrun Inc. (over 1%). The Guggenheim Solar ETF TAN, meanwhile, was said to have "popped over 1%."

The proposal was made by chairman, president and CEO, Dr. Shawn Qu, and his wife, Hanbing Zhang. It offered US$18.47 per common share for the shares they do not already ...

