Wall Street's main indices are again heading higher on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day rate-setting meeting and several positive updates from corporate heavyweights such as Boeing and 3M. At 1645 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was ahead by 0.56% or 136.15 points to 24,521.75, alongside a gain of 0.31% or 8.10 points to 2,668.10 on the S&P 500 and a rise of 8.20 points or 0.12% for the Nasdaq Composite. From a sector standpoint, the best gains were to be seen in Fixed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...