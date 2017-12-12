sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Diana Containerships Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 22, 2017 (DCIX)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Diana Containerships Inc. (NASDAQ: DCIX) who purchased shares between January 26, 2017 and October 3, 2017.The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants engaged in a series of manipulative share issuance/sales transactions with Kalani Investments Limited and related entities in order to provide Diana Containerships with financing that benefited CEO and Chairman Symeon P. Palios, his related companies and family members, and otherwise funnel money to Company insiders.

Shareholders have until December 22, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sbm/diana-containerships-inc?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE