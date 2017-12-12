The "Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Analysis 2018 Europe's Top 5 Armored Vehicle Manufacturers GDELS, BAE Systems, Rheinmetall, KNDS, Iveco Defense" company profile has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides an overall SFAS score on each of Europe's Top 5 Armored Vehicle manufacturers based on an analysis of each OEM's strategic positioning in the existing market dynamics and its degree of responsiveness to its internal external environment respectively. The objective of the analysis is to assess as to how favorably is each company positioned and how responsive it is to the nature pace of changes taking place within its internal and external environment respectively.

Features, Benefits Reasons to Procure:

Provides Macro View and Big Picture Quickly

Visual Representation

Blend of Quantitative Qualitative Analysis

Meetings Presentation Ready Format

Superior Enriched User Experience with Incorporation of Relevant Images

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Business Structure Snapshot For each of the Europe's Top 5 Armored Vehicle Manufacturers

Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot

Section 3: Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) Matrix For each of the Europe's Top 5 OEMs

Section 4: External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) Matrix

Section 5: Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Matrix With reprioritization, quantification ranking of respective strategic factors deriving from IFAS EFAS matrices.

Section 6: Comparative Ranking of Industry Players based on SFAS Scores

Section 7: Global Armored Vehicles Market Force Field Analysis Analysis of Driving Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Section 8: Key Market Technology Trends Analysis of Key Trends poised to Shape Transform the future

Section 9: Key Issues, Challenges Risk Factors

Section 10: Strategic Market Outlook through 2026

Companies Mentioned

BAE Systems plc

General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS)

Iveco Defense

KMW Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS)

Rheinmetall AG

