The "Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Analysis 2018 Europe's Top 5 Armored Vehicle Manufacturers GDELS, BAE Systems, Rheinmetall, KNDS, Iveco Defense" company profile has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides an overall SFAS score on each of Europe's Top 5 Armored Vehicle manufacturers based on an analysis of each OEM's strategic positioning in the existing market dynamics and its degree of responsiveness to its internal external environment respectively. The objective of the analysis is to assess as to how favorably is each company positioned and how responsive it is to the nature pace of changes taking place within its internal and external environment respectively.
Features, Benefits Reasons to Procure:
- Provides Macro View and Big Picture Quickly
- Visual Representation
- Blend of Quantitative Qualitative Analysis
- Meetings Presentation Ready Format
- Superior Enriched User Experience with Incorporation of Relevant Images
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Business Structure Snapshot For each of the Europe's Top 5 Armored Vehicle Manufacturers
Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot
Section 3: Internal Factor Analysis Summary (IFAS) Matrix For each of the Europe's Top 5 OEMs
Section 4: External Factor Analysis Summary (EFAS) Matrix
Section 5: Strategic Factor Analysis Summary (SFAS) Matrix With reprioritization, quantification ranking of respective strategic factors deriving from IFAS EFAS matrices.
Section 6: Comparative Ranking of Industry Players based on SFAS Scores
Section 7: Global Armored Vehicles Market Force Field Analysis Analysis of Driving Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
Section 8: Key Market Technology Trends Analysis of Key Trends poised to Shape Transform the future
Section 9: Key Issues, Challenges Risk Factors
Section 10: Strategic Market Outlook through 2026
Companies Mentioned
- BAE Systems plc
- General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS)
- Iveco Defense
- KMW Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS)
- Rheinmetall AG
For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6xd46h/strategic_factor?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171212006191/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Company Reports