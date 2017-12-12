Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2017) - President and CEO of ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., Andre DiMino, speaks about their medical electronic devices that have led to growth in their company.





ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMT):

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. is a technology-based developer and manufacturer of diversified lines of products. The Company is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of its own proprietary medical devices or on a contract manufacturing basis; the production and sale of chemical and antistatic products, and research, development and engineering services. The Company's products and services include Electronics for Medical Devices and Other Applications; Contract Manufacturing; Chemical Products for Industrial Uses; and Research, Development, Regulatory and Engineering Services. The Company's products are sold to customers located in the United States, Australia, Asia and Europe.

www.admtronics.com

