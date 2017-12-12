Aarhus, Denmark, 2017-12-12 21:34 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pursuant to Section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act, Vestas hereby informs that as of 12 December 2017, Vestas Wind Systems A/S holds 10,814,462 of shares in Vestas, which corresponds to 5.02 percent of the total share capital in Vestas Wind Systems A/S.



The holding of own shares is attributable mainly to the DKK 4,460 million share buy-back programme launched by Vestas on 17 August 2017. Described in detail in company announcement No. 30/2017 of 17 August 2017, the programme will be completed by 29 December 2017 at the latest.



