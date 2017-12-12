Regulatory News:

In accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris:FTI) (NYSE:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) reports the following share repurchase transactions for the period 4 December 2017 to 8 December 2017.

Aggregate table by trading day and market

Name of the

issuer Identity code of the issuer Trading day Identity code of the

financial instrument Aggregate daily

volume (in number of

shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the

shares Identity code of the

stock exchange (MIC

code) TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 04/12/2017 GB00BDSFG982 17 000 EUR 24,7322 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 04/12/2017 GB00BDSFG982 13 900 USD 29,2905 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 05/12/2017 GB00BDSFG982 17 000 EUR 24,3585 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 05/12/2017 GB00BDSFG982 13 900 USD 28,5475 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 06/12/2017 GB00BDSFG982 21 200 EUR 23,6844 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 06/12/2017 GB00BDSFG982 12 100 USD 27,5925 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 07/12/2017 GB00BDSFG982 21 200 EUR 23,1350 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 07/12/2017 GB00BDSFG982 13 900 USD 27,1640 XNYSE TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 08/12/2017 GB00BDSFG982 18 400 EUR 23,1458 XPAR TechnipFMC plc 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 08/12/2017 GB00BDSFG982 12 100 USD 27,3245 XNYSE

Detailed information related to the share repurchases (transaction-by-transaction details) are available on the website of TechnipFMC at http://investors.technipfmc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254471&p=irol-sharerepurchase.

