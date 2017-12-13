NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Dec 13, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) announced it has supplied Toyo Engineering Corporation (TOYO) with an IoT solution based on the industry platform Predix from General Electric Company (GE) in order to optimize fertilizer plant operations and maintenance.This system will gather data on fertilizer plant operations and maintenance via Predix, and share data between all concerned parties in real-time, enabling the plant to be operated and maintained more efficiently.Having entered into a comprehensive partnership with GE in the field of IoT in October 2016, with an eye to accelerating Digital Transformation, NEC has established a framework to provide companies with total support for the development, installation and maintenance of IoT solutions(1).In line with this process, more than 100 NEC engineers are already certified in Predix, and the company plans to increase that number to approximately 500 by fiscal 2020. Moreover, NEC also uses Predix to manage large-scale projects as part of improving its global supply chain."This order for TOYO is part of NEC's commitment to promoting IoT solutions based on Predix while capitalizing on our track record and expertise," said Masaaki Saito, executive specialist, IoT Platform Development Division, NEC Corporation.(1) GE Digital and NEC Collaborate to Drive the Digital Industrial Era Forward in Japan:http://www.nec.com/en/press/201610/global_20161026_01.htmlAbout NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.