Seadrill Limited: SDRL - Changes to the Board of Directors

Hamilton, Bermuda, December 13, 2017 - Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") announces today that Harald Thorstein has been appointed as Director of the Company with immediate effect.





Mr Thorstein brings a wealth of relevant experience to the Company having worked extensively in the offshore and shipping industries.





Harald Thorstein has served as a director of Seadrill Partners LLC since September 2012. Mr. Thorstein is currently employed by Seatankers Consultancy Services (UK) Limited (previously Frontline Corporate Services) in London, prior to which he was employed in the Corporate Finance division of DnB NOR Markets, specializing in the offshore and shipping sectors. He has also served as a director of Ship Finance International Limited since 2011. Mr. Thorstein has served as a director of Solstad Farstad ASA since June 2017 and Axactor AB since September 2017.





Mr. Thorstein has an MSc in Industrial Economics and Technology Management from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology.

