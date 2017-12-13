Sanofi: Sanofi: Sanofi presents R&D strategy and innovative pipeline

Press Release

Sanofi presents R&D strategy and innovative pipeline

· Robust pipeline expected to support long-term growth

· 9 planned regulatory submissions over next 18 months

· At least 10 pivotal phase 3 studies expected to begin over next 12 months

· R&D model leverages new proprietary technology platforms,

multi-targeting molecules and biologics

PARIS, France - 13 December 2017 - Sanofi will host an analyst meeting in Paris today to discuss the company's Research and Development strategy, development pipeline and milestones for 2018. The company will highlight the progress it has made against "Sustaining Innovation", a key pillar of its 2020 strategic roadmap, and advancing a differentiated portfolio addressing unmet needs.

The company's pipeline spans 71 R&D projects, which includes 37 new molecular entities and novel vaccines. At least 10 pivotal phase 3 studies are expected to start over the next 12 months and will evaluate new treatments for:

chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and eosinophilic esophagitis (dupilumab [1] );

autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), a rare kidney disease (venglustat);

type 2 diabetes (efpeglenatide, a once-weekly GLP-1 agonist);

obesity (a GLP-1/GCG dual agonist);

primary progressive multiple sclerosis (alemtuzumab), and;

first line NSCLC[2] (cemiplimab).

Regulatory filings expected in the next 12 months include two investigational cancer drugs (cemiplimab and isatuximab), a novel therapy for type 1 diabetes (sotagliflozin) and a potential treatment for uncontrolled, persistent asthma (dupilumab).

"We have seen significant advancement on our ambition to sustain innovation in R&D, with the development of leading technology platforms and proof of concept demonstrated in multiple high-potential projects in late stage trials. We are confident this portfolio will be the foundation for Sanofi's future long-term growth," said Olivier Brandicourt, MD, Chief Executive Officer at Sanofi.

As a key pillar of the 2020 Roadmap, the new Sanofi R&D model is based on three key strategic shifts:

From small molecules to biologics;

From mono-targeting to multi-targeting compounds; and

From licensing to proprietary assets.

The company has continuously adapted its R&D model in recent years to deliver greater efficiency and excellence in development, resulting in a major uplift in productivity. Since 2016, consistent with the three key strategic shifts outlined above, Sanofi has placed increasing emphasis on developing proprietary technology platforms, including multi-specific antibodies (bi- & tri-specific), siRNA, trigonal peptides, dual and triple agonists, and PRR-Antibody conjugates. It has also leveraged external expertise in targeted platforms such as mRNA mixtures and Nanobodies.

"We aim to advance multi-targeting therapeutic approaches for core disease pathways that have the potential to attack more than one disease at a time or bring improved risk benefit in the treatment of a single disease," said Elias Zerhouni, MD, Global Head of R&D at Sanofi. "2018 will be an important year as we expect multiple milestones for Sanofi's late-stage pipeline, made possible through the prioritization principles we have consistently applied to our early-stage research programs."

Building a competitive position in Specialty Care

Immunology

Sanofi is strengthening its specialty care portfolio and has executed launches in its fast-growing immunology franchise. Dupilumab, which we are developing in collaboration with Regeneron, has potential across multiple indications. Phase 3 trials for uncontrolled, persistent asthma recently demonstrated a potentially clinically important profile among biologic treatments. Submission in this important indication is expected before the end of 2017. Clinical development is underway in nasal polyposis, eosinophilic esophagitis, food allergies and in pediatric populations in most of these indications. Additionally, phase 3 development for dupilumab is now planned in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Sanofi, in collaboration with Regeneron, also expects to bring SAR440340, an anti-IL-33 antibody, which has the potential for a broader spectrum of immune modulation, into phase 2 in atopic dermatitis, asthma and COPD in 2018, alone or in combination with dupilumab.

Oncology

Sanofi is committed to re-building its position in oncology and has made major progress in the past two years. This strategy is starting to deliver and we anticipate 14 new proof-of-concept studies to be initiated, four potential proof-of-concept readouts, six phase one starts and three BLA/ MAA submissions in 2018. Cemiplimab is an investigational PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor and the backbone of our checkpoint immuno-oncology strategy with our partner Regeneron. It is being studied in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC), for which it was granted "Breakthrough Therapy" designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with an expected regulatory submission in Q1 2018. The development program also includes large or untapped opportunities in immuno-oncology, such as basal cell carcinoma, cervical cancer, and first line lung cancer.

Isatuximab is a Sanofi investigational antiCD38 monoclonal antibody with a first regulatory submission expected in 2018 for relapsed refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). Beyond multiple myeloma, and building on the emerging evidence that CD38 inhibition may reverse resistance to PD-L1, isatuximab will be studied in combination with cemiplimab or other immuno-oncology agents. Sanofi will also present early research programs for its Selective Estrogen Receptor Degrader (SERD) and TGF-beta program to overcome PD-1 resistance.

Multiple Sclerosis

In multiple sclerosis (MS), Sanofi plans to build on the proven long-term clinical profile of Lemtrada (alemtuzumab) by initiating a Phase 3 study in 2018 for alemtuzumab in patients with primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS). Consistent with Sanofi's rigorous prioritization methodology, the company will deprioritize GLD-52 in this indication in favor of alemtuzumab. In addition, Sanofi, in collaboration with Principia, will be developing a novel Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, designed to access the brain and spinal cord by crossing the blood-brain barrier and impact immune cell and brain cell signaling. It is currently being studied in MS with potential applications in other central nervous system diseases[3].

Sustaining leadership in Rare Disease, Diabetes & Cardiovascular and Vaccines



Rare Disease

Sanofi's Rare Disease pipeline is structured with the goal of sustaining innovation in lysosomal storage disorders, while also expanding strategically into related conditions. Clinical development programs include venglustat, an oral inhibitor of glucosylceramide synthase, in Fabry Disease, Gaucher Disease Type 3, GBA Parkinson's Disease and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADKPD). Late-stage/pivotal programs include olipudase, a first-in-class enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) for the non-neurological manifestations of acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD), and avalglucosidase alfa, a novel ERT for Pompe disease. Finally, through a strategic collaboration with Alnylam, we are advancing the development of patisiran for hATTR[4] amyloidosis and fitusiran for hemophilia A and B, with and without inhibitors.

Diabetes & Cardiovascular

Sanofi is committed to sustaining a leadership position in diabetes and expanding into adjacent co-morbidities. Its late-stage diabetes pipeline includes sotagliflozin, an investigational SGLT-1/2 inhibitor being developed in collaboration with Lexicon, and efpeglenatide, a once-weekly GLP-1 being developed in collaboration with Hanmi. Both of which potentially offer unique patient advantages. Additionally, Sanofi is leveraging its novel peptide incretin platform to develop breakthrough assets for diabetes, obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The lead compound is an oral dual agonist of GLP-1/GCG which has shown highly competitive weight loss in the clinic and is expected to enter phase 3 in obesity in 2018. A phase 2 study in NASH is also due to start in 2018.

In cardiovascular, Sanofi continues to work in collaboration with Myokardia on therapeutic options for genetic forms of cardiomyopathy. The lead compound is mavacamten, an oral modulator of cardiac myosin, which is in phase 2 for HCM[5] and is expected to start a registrational phase 2b/3 study in 2018.

Vaccines

Sanofi has six key vaccine projects currently in development, and priority disease areas include influenza, meningitis and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). RSV is the leading cause of infant viral mortality and represents a new potential category for Sanofi. The company is taking a complementary dual approach to RSV with a monoclonal antibody in phase 2, in collaboration with MedImmune, and a vaccine in phase 1.

Webcast details

The event will be webcast (http://en.sanofi.com/investors/events/corporate/2017-12-13_IR_Sustaining_Innovation_Day.aspx) live on Sanofi's website at 8:30 am CET/2:30 am EST. The webcast details and full presentation will be made available on Sanofi's Investor Relations webpage and an Appendix compiling all Sanofi studies registered on clinicaltrials.gov (http://www.clinicaltrials.gov/) will also be published.





About Sanofi







Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.







With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.







Sanofi, Empowering Life







Sanofi Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans" and similar expressions. Although Sanofi's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development of new products, including future clinical trial results and analysis of clinical data (including post-marketing data), decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug, device or biological application that may be filed for any such product candidates as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates. There are additional risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, such as the lack of commercial success of certain product candidates once approved, pricing pressures, both in the United States and abroad, including pharmaceutical reimbursement and pricing, the future approval and commercial success of therapeutic alternatives, risks associated with intellectual property and any related pending or future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such litigation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, the impact of cost containment initiatives and subsequent changes thereto, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by Sanofi, including those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Sanofi's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016. Other than as required by applicable law, Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

Appendix 1: R&D Pipeline - New Molecular Entities (*)

R : Registration Study (other than Phase 3)

O : Opt-in rights products for which rights have not been exercised yet

Immuno-inflammation

MS, Neuro, Ophthalmology

Oncology

Rare Disease Diabetes Solutions

Cardiovascular & metabolism

Infectious Disease

Vaccines

Phase 3

R



isatuximab

Anti-CD38 mAb +pomalidomide/dexamethasone

Relapsed Refractory Multiple Myeloma



patisiran (**)

siRNA inhibitor targeting TTR

Hereditary ATTR amyloidosis



GZ402666

avalglucosidase alfa



Pompe Disease fitusiran(9)(**)

siRNA targeting Anti-Thrombin

Hemophilia



sotagliflozin (**)

Oral SGLT-1&2 inhibitor

Type 1 Diabetes





SAR341402

Rapid acting insulin

Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetes







efpeglenatide(**)



Long-acting GLP-1 receptor agonist



Type 2 Diabetes



Phase 2

SAR156597

IL4/IL13 Bi-specific mAb

Systemic Scleroderma



SAR425899



GLP-1R/GCG dual agonist



Obesity/Overweight in T2D







GZ389988

TRKA antagonist

Osteoarthritis





mavacamten(7)(**)



Myosin inhibitor



Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy





R

cemiplimab(4)(**)

PD-1 inhibitor mAb

Advanced CSCC (Skin cancer)





SAR407899

rho kinase

Microvascular Angina

R



SAR566658



Maytansin-loaded anti-CA6 mAb



Triple Negative Breast Cancer









Combination



ferroquine / OZ439(**)



Antimalarial





R



olipudase alfa

rhASM Deficiency

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency(6)







Tuberculosis

Recombinant subunit vaccine





O

SAR339375(6)

miRNA-21

Alport Syndrome

HIV



Viral vector prime & rgp120 boost vaccine



venglustat

Oral GCS inhibitor

Gaucher related Parkinson's Disease













SP0232(8) mAb(**)



Respiratory syncytial virus



Monoclonal antibody







SAR422459

ABCA4 gene therapy

Stargardt Disease





Phase 1





SAR440340(**)

Anti-IL33 mAb

Asthma



UshStat



Myosin 7A gene therapy



Usher Syndrome 1B



SAR439794

TLR4 agonist

Peanut Allergy



SAR228810



Anti-protofibrillar AB mAb



Alzheimer's Disease SAR408701



Maytansin-loaded anti-CEACAM5 mAb



Solid Tumors



SAR438335



GLP-1/GIP dual agonist



Type 2 Diabetes SAR439459

anti-TGFß mAb



Advanced Solid Tumors SAR440181(3)(**)

Myosin activation

Dilated Cardiomyopathy O



REGN3767(1)



Anti LAG-3 mAb



Advanced Cancers SAR439859

SERD

Metastatic Breast Cancer Herpes Simplex Virus Type 2



HSV-2 vaccine O



ALN-TTRsc02(2)



Sub-cutaneous siRNA inhibitor targeting TTR

Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis



Respiratory syncytial virus



Infants



Vaccines O



ALN-GO1(2)



Investigational RNAi therapeutic



Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1)

Regeneron product for which Sanofi has opt-in right Alnylam product for which Sanofi has opt-in right Also known as MYK491 Also known as SAR439684 and REGN2810 Also known as Niemann Pick type B Regulus product for which Sanofi has opt-in right

Also known as SAR439152 and as MYK461 Also known as MEDI8897 Currently on clinical hold pending outcome of FDA discussion - Expected to resume around year-end

(*) data related to all studies published in clinicaltrials.gov

(**) Partnered and/or in collaboration - Sanofi may have limited or shared rights on some of these products







Appendix 2: R&D Pipeline - Additional Indications (*)

R : Registration Study (other than Phase 3)

O : Opt-in rights products for which rights have not been exercised yet

Immuno-inflammation

MS, Neuro, Ophthalmology

Oncology

Rare Disease Diabetes Solutions

Cardiovascular & metabolism

Infectious Disease

Vaccines

Registration





VaxiGrip QIV IM



Quadrivalent inactivated



influenza vaccine (6-35 months)

PR5i

DTP-HepB-Polio-Hib

Pediatric hexavalent vaccines, U.S.

Phase 3





dupilumab(**)

Anti-IL4Ralpha

mAb

Asthma 6 - 11 years old

R



isatuximab

Anti-CD38 mAb

1st line Ti (IMROZ)











dupilumab(**)

Anti-IL4Ralpha

mAb

Asthma 12y+ R



isatuximab

Anti-CD38 mAb

Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma (IKEMA)







dupilumab(**)

Anti-IL4Ralpha

mAb

Nasal Polyposis







Aubagio



teriflunomide



Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis - Pediatrics







Dupixent(**)

Anti-IL4Ralpha

mAb

Atopic Dermatitis 12 - 17 years old



Sotagliflozin(**)

Oral SGLT-1&2 inhibitor

Type 2 Diabetes











Dupixent(**)

Anti-IL4Ralpha

mAb

Atopic Dermatitis 6 - 11 years old







Praluent(**)



Anti-PCSK9 mAb



CV events reduction





Dupixent(**)

Anti-IL4Ralpha

mAb

Atopic Dermatitis 6 months - 5 years old



Fluzone QIV HD

Quadrivalent inactivated

Influenza vaccine - High dose R



cemiplimab(1)(**)

PD-1 inhibitor

2nd line Cervical Cancer



Men Quad TT

Advanced meningococcal

ACYW conjugate vaccine





R



cemiplimab(1)(**)

PD-1 inhibitor

1st line NSCLC

Pediatric pentavalent vaccine

DTP-Polio-Hib

Japan

Phase 2





dupilumab(**)

Anti-IL4Ralpha

mAb

Eosinophilic Esophagitis





sotaglifozin(**)



(SAR439954)



SGLT 1 & 2 inhibitor - Worsening Heart Failure









sarilumab(**)

Anti-IL6R mAb



Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis mavacamten(4)(**)



Myosin inhibitor



Non-Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy



sarilumab(**)

Anti-IL6R mAb



Systemic Juvenile Arthritis





Rabies VRVg

Purified vero rabies vaccine R



cemiplimab(1)(**)

PD-1 inhibitor mAb

Advanced Basal Cell Carcinoma









Adacel+

Tdap booster







venglustat

Oral GCS inhibitor

Gaucher Disease Type 3



Shan 6

DTP-HepB-Polio-Hib



Pediatric hexavalent vaccine





venglustat

Oral GCS inhibitor

Fabry Disease



Phase 1

isatuximab + cemiplimab(1)(**)



Anti-CD38 mAb + PD1 inhibitor mAb



Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma isatuximab



Anti-CD38 mAb + CyBord(2)



Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma



SAR439459 + cemiplimab(1)(**)

Anti-TGFß mAb + PD1 inhibitor mAb



Advanced Solid Tumors







SAR439859

SERD + Palbociclib



Metastatic Breast Cancer



O



cemiplimab(1)(**) + REGN3767(3)



PD1 inhibitor mAb + anti LAG-3 mAb



Advanced Cancers





Also known as SAR439684 and REGN2810 Cyclophosmamide + bortezomib (Velcade) + dexamethasone Regeneron product for which Sanofi has opt-in right Also known as SAR439152 and as MYK461

(*) data related to all studies published in clinicaltrials.gov

(**) Partnered and/or in collaboration - Sanofi may have limited or shared rights on some of these products



[1] Partnered products: cemiplimab, dupilumab, anti-IL33 mAb (Regeneron); sotagliflozin (Lexicon); efpeglenatide (Hanmi); fitusiran, patisiran (Alnylam); mavacamten, MYK-491 (Myokardia). [2] Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer [3] The Principia transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and has not yet closed. [4]hATTR = Hereditary Transthyretin-Mediated Amyloidosis [5] HCM= Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

Press release (http://hugin.info/152918/R/2155708/828395.pdf)



