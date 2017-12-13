UPM concluded the sale of its hydro power facilities in Schongau and Ettringen to erdgas schwaben

(UPM, Helsinki, 13 December 2017 at 08:30 EET) - UPM concluded the sale of its hydro power facilities in Schongau and Ettringen, Germany to erdgas schwaben gmbh, a regional energy company located in Augsburg, with the effective date on 31 December 2017.

The transaction was announced in March 2017. (https://www.upmpaper.com/whats-new/2017/03/upm-to-sell-its-hydro-power-facilities-in-schongau-and-ettringen-to-erdgas-schwaben/)

For further information please contact:

Rainer Häring, Director Energy, Western Europe, UPM Paper ENA, tel. +49 173 9001470

Klaus-Peter Dietmayer, Managing Director, erdgas schwaben gmbh, tel. +49 821 9002 100

For local information, please contact:

Wolfgang Ohnesorg, General Manager, UPM Schongau/Ettringen, tel. +49 8861 213 122

UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com (mailto:media@upm.com)

About erdgas schwaben

The erdgas schwaben gmbh is a major energy supplier and producer of biogas energy in the region of Bavarian Swabia, Germany. In addition the company offers distribution and power generation made from renewable energy sources. Since 2002 private persons can be part of a local climate change package following the Kyoto protocol. erdgas schwaben employs around 318 people and the headquarter of the company is located in Augsburg, Germany.

About UPM Paper ENA

UPM Paper ENA (Europe and North America) is the world's leading producer of graphic papers, offering an extensive product range for advertising and publishing as well as home and office uses. The high performing papers and service concepts of UPM add value to our customers' businesses, while actively fulfilling demanding environmental and social responsibility criteria. With headquarters in Germany, UPM Paper ENA employs approximately 8,000 people. More about UPM Paper ENA and its products at www.upmpaper.com (http://www.upmpaper.com)

UPM

UPM leads the forest-based bioindustry into a sustainable, innovation-driven and exciting future across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA and UPM Plywood. UPM provides sustainable and safe solutions to the growing global consumption. Products are made of renewable and recyclable materials. The group employs around 19,300 people worldwide and its annual sales are approximately EUR 10 billion. UPM shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki. UPM - The Biofore Company - www.upm.com (http://www.upm.com)

