sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

56,85 Euro		+0,838
+1,50 %
WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,73
56,47
09:37
55,99
56,47
09:37
13.12.2017 | 08:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Carnival PLC - Carnival To Hold Conference Call On 4th Quarter Earnings

Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On Fourth Quarter Earnings

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for 10:00 a.m. (EST); 3:00 p.m. (GMT), Tuesday, December 19, 2017, to discuss the company's fourth quarter financial results which are expected to be released that morning.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's Web sites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT:Roger Frizzell, 305 406 7862;INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: Beth Roberts, 305 406 4832


© 2017 PR Newswire