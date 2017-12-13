sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

98,68 Euro		+0,83
+0,85 %
WKN: 869858 ISIN: FR0000125338 Ticker-Symbol: CGM 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPGEMINI SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAPGEMINI SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
98,66
98,73
09:34
98,67
98,72
09:34
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAPGEMINI SE
CAPGEMINI SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAPGEMINI SE98,68+0,85 %