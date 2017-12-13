Appointment of Edwin Chan Highlights continuing Focus and Leadership on Alternative Asset Administration solutions

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has hired Edwin Chan to spearhead sales across the alternatives fund sectors in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Reporting to John Grundy, institutional sales manager for Northern Trust's Corporate Institutional Services (C&IS) business in EMEA, Chan, will focus on further accelerating the growth of specialist alternative asset servicing capabilities across private equity, real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy and debt funds.

"We are delighted to announce Chan's appointment as we continue to expand our capabilities and our leadership in our alternatives business, which supports over US$1 trillion in assets on behalf of global asset managers and asset owners," said Clive Bellows, head of Global Fund Services for EMEA. "His experience and expertise is impressive; and combined with Northern Trust's forward looking strategy and cutting edge capabilities, will enable us to provide innovative solutions for our sophisticated client base."

Chan joined Northern Trust from SS&C GlobeOp where he was a senior director in business development. Prior to this he held various senior positions at HSBC in Hong Kong, Citi in Bermuda, Wells Fargo and Black River Asset Management in the UK. He has more than eighteen years of industry experience having qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PwC in London.

Northern Trust offers an extensive range of middle and back office administration solutions across the full spectrum of alternative asset classes for both asset managers and asset owners. Earlier this year Northern Trust announced the launch of the first commercially viable blockchain technology tailored for the private equity market. This innovation was recognized with the award of Private Equity Fund Administrator of the Year from Global Investor Group/FOW. Northern Trust recently received three awards from Funds Europe magazine: European Administrator of the Year and European Innovator of the Year, in addition to an award for European Thought Leader of the Year

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 19 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2017, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$9.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.1 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.

