sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

32,224 Euro		-0,227
-0,70 %
WKN: A2AQCA ISIN: IE00BY7QL619 Ticker-Symbol: TYIA 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,354
32,94
12:29
32,325
32,975
11:43
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC32,224-0,70 %