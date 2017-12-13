Lifestyle retailer uses ShopperTrak to better understand key metrics and customer insights CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyco Retail Solutions today announced that DTLR Inc., a US lifestyle retailer, has selected its ShopperTrak in-store traffic analytics solution, to provide shopper behavior insights across all 107 stores in 12 states and Washington D.C.



Following a successful pilot, DTLR deployed the ShopperTrak perimeter analytics solution and related advisory services to position the importance of shopper traffic, conversion, and other key metrics across the organization. ShopperTrak advisory services utilized include store segmentation, peer grouping, goal setting and field-level training to help better understand shopper traffic and how to best leverage the new data insights.



"We sought a vendor who could offer perspective on our operational activities and provide tangible ways to optimize in-store performance," said Frank Long, vice president of store operations at DTLR Inc. "Tyco Retail Solutions' ShopperTrak solution stood out from others because it not only helps retailers understand traffic, but the group's advisory services team also works directly with field associates and store leadership to improve their retail operations acumen. This customized approach with DTLR has created organization-wide buy-in for data and has also improved store performance."



ShopperTrak Traffic Insights' advisory services team identifies opportunities and makes recommendations on a store-level basis for DTLR, with individualized scorecards and regular one-to-one engagement with district managers. As a result, DTLR store managers are highly informed and empowered to adjust strategies, provide performance-based coaching, and ultimately to improve key metrics.



"DTLR is a fast-growing chain with a solid business model, and the ShopperTrak team is thrilled to help take their operation to the next level," said Bill McCarthy, general manager of ShopperTrak Americas. "Physical retailers are increasingly leveraging technology to address changing consumer behaviors and evolved preferences. We're proud to provide forward-thinking brands like DTLR with actionable insights that allow them to not only adapt to the current climate, but grow their bottom line."



About Johnson Controls Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.



About Tyco Retail Solutions Tyco Retail Solutions, part of Johnson Controls, is a leading provider of analytics-based Loss Prevention, Inventory Intelligence and Traffic Insights for the retail industry. Our solutions deliver real-time visibility and predictive analytics to help retailers maximize business outcomes and enhance the customer experience in a digitally-driven shopping world. Our more than 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace capture 40 billion shopper visits and track and protect billions of items each year. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE brands, as well as a full suite of building technology solutions. For more information, please visit TycoRetailSolutions.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.



About DTLR DTLR Inc. is a fast growing, lifestyle retailer of street-inspired footwear, apparel and accessories. Our stores offer a distinctive, high energy shopping experience and are designed to look and feel like independent, locally-managed specialty stores. We believe we are uniquely positioned due to our constantly evolving merchandise assortment, wide selection of desirable brands, energized sales associates, music-inspired retail atmosphere and strong connections with local communities in which we operate. Our differentiated business model and community-centric culture reinforce our authentic brand image and position us a leading destination retailer of street inspired fashion footwear, apparel and accessories. As a result, we believe the DTLR brand, which is characterized by our trademarked motto "Your Fashion…Your Lifestyle!" is well recognized and generates loyalty and preference among our core consumers. We currently operate 107 stores in 12 states and Washington D.C. We also sell products through our e-commerce website, DTLR.com.



