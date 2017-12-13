Early-stage and pre-IPO technology investing company Vela Technologies has raised gross proceeds of £0.75m through a placing of 115,384,615 new ordinary shares at a price of 0.65p per share, it announced on Wednesday. The AIM-traded firm said the net proceeds from the placing would be used to take advantage of further investment opportunities as and when they arise. It said the oversubscribed placing was undertaken under its existing share allotment authorities approved by shareholders at the ...

