Active-Investors: Wired News - Medigene Announced Collaboration with RXi Pharma to Further Improve its Therapeutic T Cells

The preclinical research program will examine the applicability of RXi's sd-rxRNA technology to be integrated into Medigene's process to produce receptor-modified T cells.

Results Could Create Powerful Cell Therapies Against Serious Cancers

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Geert Cauwenbergh, President and CEO of RXi Pharma, stated that Medigene's adoptive cell therapy, using their TCR platform, is a very attractive and promising development in immuno-oncology. Dr. Geert added that the use of RXi's immuno-oncology sd-rxRNA compounds with Medigene's receptor-modified T cells could potentially create a next generation of very powerful adoptive cell therapies against serious cancers that currently are difficult to target.

RXi's Important Collaboration Agreements of 2017

On December 01, 2017, RXi and the Center for Cancer Immune Therapy at Herlev Hospital, entered into a collaborative research agreement to evaluate the potential of RXi's novel self-delivering RNAi (sd-rxRNA®) technology platform in TILs for the use in treatment for a number of cancer types, including melanoma and ovarian cancer.

RXi and Gustave Roussy, a leading Comprehensive Cancer Centre in Europe, signed a collaborative research agreement to evaluate the potential of RXi's sd-rxRNA technology platform for use in cancer treatments. The agreement was announced on November 2017.

On May 22, 2017, PCI Biotech, a cancer focused biopharmaceutical company, and RXi announced that the extension of their preclinical research collaboration initiated in 2015. The preclinical research collaboration evaluated technology compatibility and synergy based on in vivo studies.

Medigene's TCRs Technology

The TCR technology aims at arming the patient's own T cells with tumor-specific T-cell receptors. The receptor-modified T cells are then able to detect and efficiently kill tumor cells. This immunotherapy approach attempts to overcome the patient's tolerance towards cancer cells and tumor-induced immunosuppression by activating and modifying the patient's T cells outside the body. TCR therapy is developed to utilize a higher number of potential tumor antigens than other T cell-based immunotherapies.

Medigene's TCR pipeline is being built to contain a collection of TCRs that recognize different antigens which are expressed by various types of tumor. The Company's proprietary TCR platform technology for the identification and selection of natural TCRs is protected by exclusively in-licensed patents in Europe, the US, and Japan.

About Medigene AG

Established in 1994 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, Medigene AG is a publicly listed biotechnology company developing highly innovative, complementary treatment platforms to target various types and stages of cancer with candidates in clinical and pre-clinical development. The Company concentrates on the development of personalized T cell-based immunotherapies.

About RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Founded in 2011, RXi Pharma is a clinical-stage company developing innovative therapeutics that address significant unmet medical needs. RXi developed a robust RNAi therapeutic platform including self-delivering RNA (sd-rxRNA®) compounds, that have the ability to highly selectively block the expression of any target in the genome, thus providing applicability to a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 12, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, RXi Pharma's stock fell 1.61%, ending the trading session at $0.64.

Volume traded for the day: 262.15 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 18.65%; previous three-month period - up 21.23%; past six-month period - up 3.63%

After yesterday's close, RXi Pharma's market cap was at $15.21 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

